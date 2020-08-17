What does a 1,600-yard running back wish for?
A 2,000-yard season.
Sprayberry’s Demarion Owens, who finished as Cobb County’s second leading rusher a year ago, isn’t wishing for it, he has it plastered in his brain, as a daily reminder of what he will accomplish.
Owens said he knows what he wants and he works as hard as he can to get what he wants.
“I’m just determined. I got my mind set on what I want to do, and I try as hard as I can to do it,” Owens said. “I just want to get better every rep. I’m always asking my coaches, ‘Was that right?’, ‘Was that one right?’, ‘Did I do that one right?’ I want to make sure I am a perfectionist, so when I get on the field, I know what I’m doing, it’s just second nature.”
Post-practice isn’t characterized by rest. He uses that time for one-hundred pushups, bleacher sprints, or a couple of miles on the treadmill.
That kind of work ethic will eventually turn the heads of some of the college coaches. Currently, the 5-foot-10, 195-pound Owens could be considered one of the most under recruited players in the state. After a season where he ran for 1,687 yards, 16 touchdowns and averaged 8.1 yards per carry, he currently has only one scholarship offer from NAIA Reinhardt.
Returning with a quality offensive roster, the Yellow Jackets have a lot of players who can do things with the ball. Coach Brett Vavra said his running back corps is the best he’s seen in years, with Owens’ wisdom and experience a large factor in that claim.
“I think (Owens) is going to play with a little more confidence. Experience is the best teacher, right?” Vavra said. “I’m not saying we are going to be able to do everything on offense, but we are going to open it up a little bit more than we have in the past, and I think his experience will allow us to do that.”
Owens understands that for Sprayberry to reach its full potential as a playoff-caliber team, it will begin with him.
While he has trained and improved his speed and running skills this offseason, he understands he must share the wealth in order for his ultimate goal to fall into place.
“I’ve got a good team around me. I love (having them). I feel like we have been doing a lot of good things this offseason and I feel confident we are going to start throwing the ball a lot more and put up way more points,” Owens said.
