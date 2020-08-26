In the summer of 2019, Walton quarterback Zak Rozsman spent his time in Los Angeles under the tutelage of Rams coach Sean McVay at the QB Collective camp.
This summer, the junior was confined to working out in east Cobb because of the coronavirus pandemic. That did not deter Rozsman, though, as he maintained an elite level of training and spent time doing some of the other things he loves outside of football.
“It’s important to have a strong bond with your family,” said Rozsman, a member of the 2020 Marietta Daily Journal Dynamite Dozen, “and so I love to take time to visit different family members.”
Outside of quality time with his family, Rozsman said he has also spent more time playing video games.
“Like everybody, I like playing video games,” he said. “It just gives you something to focus on (other than football) and helps relax me if it’s a hectic day.”
Even without the QB Collective camp, Rozsman said he is doing everything he can on the field to improve on his production from last year. He has been working with two specialized quarterback coaches, while also doing his Walton workouts and 7-on-7s, as well as training by himself in his weight room at home.
As the season approaches, the 6-foot-2, 202-pound Rozsman has modest goals both for himself and his team.
“It’s always to win region, beat all the teams and rivals in east Cobb and win our home opener against Kell. That (game) will be fun,” Rozsman said. “For me, I just want to have fun with teammates and get some more offers.”
The recruitment process has been kind to the three-star recruit so far, landing offers from Vanderbilt and Georgia Tech already, and Rozsman expects a breakout season to get his foot in the door for a lot of other schools.
“Now that it’s my junior year, I start really building relationships with coaches,” said Rozsman, who threw for 1,611 yards and seven touchdowns in 2019. “Typically, coaches will come out in the spring, so that made this spring and summer very hard (to get looked at). I’ve been able to keep in contact with some coaches, just (direct messaging) them on Twitter.”
Rozsman values his education, too, so where he goes to school for football will also need to rank highly academically.
“I’m trying to be the best in the classroom and in football,” Rozsman said. “I have a lot to work for to make myself better.”
Now an upperclassman, Rozsman said he is approaching his leadership role the same way some of his biggest role models do.
“I look up to Tom Brady and guys like Patrick Mahomes. I like to model my stuff after them, like leadership skills,” Rozsman said. “I love leading by example. I’m not the most vocal leader, but I try to just project positivity.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.