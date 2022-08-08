Pebblebrook’s Dwight Phillips Jr. may very well be one of the fastest juniors on the planet.
The sprinter can make a case as he runs a 4.28 40-yard dash and is the Class AAAAAAA track and field 100-meter champion.
At running back, Phillips uses his speed to wreak mayhem on opposing defenses. Last season he led the Falcons with 62 carries for 774 rushing yards and four touchdowns, featuring several 50-plus yard runs. He also tacked on nine receptions for 245 yards and another four scores.
A four-star recruit, Phillips currently has more than 30 Division I offers, including ones from Georgia, Georgia Tech, Cincinnati, Texas A&M, Michigan State, Arkansas, Oregon, Florida State and North Carolina.
The two-sport athlete draws in skills from both sports and finds similarities of sprinting on the track and running in the open field for a touchdown.
“There are similarities, like when I am running for a touchdown, the accelerating part is very similar to when I'm running the 100,” Phillips said. “Also crossing the finish line and crossing the goal line feels similar.”
Along with playing running back, Phillips is also the primary returner for the Falcons and models his game after Percy Havin and Tyreek Hill. Phillips stands at 5-foot-10, 171-pounds which are similar measurables to the aforementioned Super Bowl champion wide receivers.
Phillips said that his quickness and burst with the football in his hand is something that Ravens quarterback Lamar Jackson does so well and makes him his favorite player to watch.
Some athletes use internal motivation to what helps them perform on the field, but Phillips is purely motivated by his love for the game.
“I love doing what I do, and that's playing the game of football,” Phillips said. “Before every game I just listen to music by Lil Baby and Kodak and lock in. I don't say much of anything or need much of anything to get locked in.”
This pregame formula seems to be working as Phillips has 15-plus offers in counting, and has his goal set high for the upcoming season.
“For my goals this year, I want to have 2000 all-purpose yards and 15 touchdowns,” Phillips said. “I have good speed, but one of my goals would be to get even faster and stronger as well.”
