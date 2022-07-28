"Dynamic" is a word often used when describing Pebblebrook receiver Craig Adams Jr.
Throughout his career, Adams has played any position asked of him, whether it is quarterback, punt returner or receiver.
Nicknamed “Showtime,” the pass-catcher tends to pull in anything thrown his way more times than not, leaving him one move away from busting a play open for a 60-yard touchdown.
Last season, Adams led Pebblebrook with 54 catches for 936 yards and 11 touchdowns. He added another four scores on the ground as he earned all-Region 2AAAAAAA and all-state honors.
Adams began his time at Pebblebrook as a quarterback, but he made the switch to receiver and soon realized it was the best position for him.
“Playing quarterback was too stressful. Last year was my first year playing wide receiver, so everything just came natural,” Adams said.
Although the position came naturally, there were still some difficulties with the mental gymnastics of a position with several intricacies.
“The toughest part is reading the defense and getting the depth when running routes," Adams said. "That's probably the hardest part reading the corner and knowing where they are going to sit and where you are going to end up on your route.”
The 6-foot-3, 210-pound Adams said that would watch film of NFL players -- Julio Jones to model his physicality, Devante Adams for his seamless route running and plenty of Jerry Jeudy to help with transition. He is also grateful for his parents and brothers for motivating him throughout the process.
Craig Adams Jr. credits his physicality and eagerness to block as to what sets him apart from other wide receivers in the country.
“I love to block," Adams said. "To be able to see my teammates run up and down the field and have someone in the slot who runs a 4.28 and can take the ball for 60 off a screen that I blocked on is amazing.”
Adams has been heavily recruited, and as a three-star prospect, committed to play at South Carolina in 2023.
Adams said he has high hopes for the upcoming season and said he wants to help Pebblebrook go 10-0, finish first in the region and win the state title.
“All the individual accolades are great, but as a senior heading into this season, we are going to take it one game at a time, and I want to lead my team as far as we possibly can,” Adams said.
