North Cobb quarterback Malachi Singleton haunted defenses last season with his arm and his legs.
If opposing defensive coordinators cannot figure out the dual-threat signal-caller, they will be in for a long next three years.
The sophomore has all the tools, but his running ability stood out in 2019 with 588 yards and 10 touchdowns.
The 6-foot-2, 210-pound quarterback is a bruising runner with the ability to break loose on designed quarterback runs, while scrambling on passing plays.
“I think a lot of (the running) last year was just trying to get me up to pace with the game. They were letting me do what I do best, and that’s run the ball,” said Singleton, a member of the 2020 Marietta Daily Journal Dynamite Dozen. “If I don’t see anything there, I pull it down and run it. I feel like I’m a great runner, so I just feel like a running back.”
Singleton’s speed and skill on the ground should come as no surprise to North Cobb fans. His brother, Christian, is now at Western Michigan after an all-state career in which he ran for 5,100 yards and 53 touchdowns.
However, Malachi Singleton is a quarterback for a reason. He showed his potential by completing 59% of his passes for 299 yards and two touchdowns last season.
North Cobb coach Shane Queen said Singleton’s ability to break loose for 60-yard runs was a main reason why he had twice as many rushing yards as passing yards.
Singleton said he plans on showing off his arm talent more this season.
“This year, it’s going to be more throwing the ball,” Singleton said. “I’ve been working with my trainer two or three times a week just trying to get better accuracy and arm strength.”
Singleton is practicing staying in the pocket, but Queen said he does not have a preference on how his quarterback moves the chains.
“I’m not going to tell him ‘Hey, you’ve got to stay in the pocket,’” Queen said. “He takes what the defense gives him, and you can’t put restrictions on a guy like that.”
Queen said the young quarterback already has confidence, leadership abilities and a strong grasp of the mental side of the game.
“He’s very cerebral and knows the game very well. He loves the big time games,” Queen said. “When he walks on the field, his teammates respect him. They get an inch taller, and they rally around him.”
Singleton already has offers from Georgia Tech and Albany State, but he will split time with senior Trevor Lovett at the quarterback position for a second straight year in 2020.
“I feel confident,” Singleton said. “He’s a great player and so am I. I think it’s going to be a good competition.”
