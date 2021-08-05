Last summer, North Cobb quarterback Malachi Singleton said he was working hard to become a more accurate passer.
He did just that, completing 68% of his passes for 931 yards and 17 touchdowns in his sophomore season, against some of the elite competition in the top classification of Georgia.
This season, Singleton could see his completion percentage jump even further while throwing to four-star Georgia commit De’Nylon Morrissette. The senior wide receiver transferred to North Cobb in the offseason after snagging 63 balls for 824 yards and seven touchdowns last season at Brookwood.
“I like running hitches to get the ball in my hands to get into the field and do some work,” Morrissette said. “Coach (Shane Queen) is definitely going to do what he’s got to do to get me the ball. I’m not going to force Malachi to throw me the ball, but when I’m open, he’s going to hit me for sure.”
Morrissette lined up in the slot some during spring ball, but he said he will do most of his work on the outside this season. Singleton and Morrissette have not worked together for very long, but they began to build a bond on and off the field during the offseason.
“Those guys spend a lot of time together. They're at the field when we’re not working on the weekends, so they’ve built a great connection,” Queen said. “They've got to know what the other is thinking sometimes. You may have a go route and the (defensive back) is playing off, you’ve got to know, ‘Hey, I’m about to come back to the football,’ and vice versa. They’ve worked on that, they’ve worked on communication, and I look forward to a great season from both of those guys.”
Queen said Morrissette and Singleton could prove to be a big-time connection, echoing the justification MaxPreps national football editor Zack Poff had for ranking North Cobb as the 85th-best team in the country.
“Malachi Singleton is one of the best quarterbacks in the Peach State and adding 2022 Georgia commit De'Nylon Morrissette — a transfer from Brookwood — will make for one of the best duos in the country,” Poff wrote.
As good as Morrissette is in the passing game, he may be just as big of a boon to his dual-threat quarterback in the run game. The 6-foot-1, 200-pound wide receiver said he thinks his greatest strength is his blocking ability.
“It’s not really something I work on. It’s just something I like doing," he said. "My mentality is I love blocking.”
Queen has not had the opportunity to see Morrissette’s blocking skills in-game yet, but he said one of the receiver’s greatest strengths is his work ethic on the field and in the weight room.
“What I have seen is he’s very unselfish and he'll do whatever it takes for us to be successful, so if it's blocking, if it's catching the short ball, if it's hitting the deep ball,” Queen said. “He just has a strong will to win like Malachi does.”
An injury kept Morrissette off the field some this summer, but the senior brings more to the North Cobb locker room than football skills alone.
“His character and integrity are amazing. He brings a confidence level to our team,” Queen said. “He brings people to his level, and I think that's a sign of a true leader, someone that brings people up to their level and not stooping to theirs. He's banged-up a little bit right now trying to get back healthy, but I can't wait for him to get back in pads and ready to go.”
North Cobb has made the playoffs in nine of the last 10 seasons, but Morrissette is working to get back to full strength so he can help his new teammates achieve a loftier goal.
“My goals for this season are to go undefeated, win a state championship,” he said.
