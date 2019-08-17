Javon Baker may not be the fastest receiver in the state of Georgia, but a case can be made that he is among the shiftiness.
The McEachern senior, who is a member of the 2019 Marietta Daily Journal Dynamite Dozen, clocks in at 4.88 seconds in the 40-yard dash, which is not overly impressive, but he more than makes up for it with the ability to run routes and separate himself from opposing defenders.
The 6-foot-1, 190-pound Baker is also known to have soft hands, and he can find space to run once the ball gets into his hands.
Another strength of his is not so much catching or running with the football. It is his ability to pave the way for teammates who are carrying the ball.
With his versatility, Baker is expected to be one of several key weapons for third-year starting quarterback Carlos Del Rio-Wilson in the new spread offense installed by first-year McEachern coach Franklin Stephens.
“I believe that he is a kid who, when he touches the ball, he can do something with it,” Stephens said of Baker. “I think he’s got great size, but you don’t realize how large a kid he is until you get on top of him. His ball skills are extremely good, and a lot of people don’t realize that he is more physical than you expect him to be.”
Baker’s abilities also impressed Nick Saban and the coaching staff at Alabama. Baker took a liking to the Crimson Tide as well upon visiting Tuscaloosa, and he committed to them last November, over the likes Florida, Florida State, Auburn, Louisville, Ohio State, Mississippi, Mississippi State and Michigan.
It was not so much Baker's statistics that impressed recruiters. He only had nine catches for 124 yards and two touchdowns last year. It was Baker's ability to run routes and get open.
In Stephens’ version of the spread offense, Baker's numbers are expected to increase this season, even while playing alongside teammate and Dynamite Dozen receiver Dacari Collins.
“With the new offense, first of all, everybody can get the ball,” Baker said. “It’s not the type of offense that keys on one player. Everybody’s going to put up big numbers each game.”
Stephens said he plans to use Baker in different ways to throw off opposing coverages.
On certain plays, Baker will line up on the outside. He will also be in the slot, There will be plays where he will be used to block, especially during screen passes. There will also be times when Baker is catching balls out of the backfield.
“He’s a playmaker,” Stephens said. “When you watch him, he makes plays. I call it ball skills. I’ve watched his ability to catch football from different places. Once he catches the ball, the things he can do with it ...”
Although Stephens credited Baker for his yards after the catch, his future college coach at Tuscaloosa has encouraged him to improve in that category.
“Ever since I’ve visited Alabama, coach Saban would teach me what I need to work on and how to keep a straight path,” said Baker, who first met Saban when he was in the eighth grade.
