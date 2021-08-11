Daniel Martin is technically an outside linebacker in Marietta coach Richard Morgan’s 3-3-5 defensive scheme, but the term “ball player” is a better descriptor of his role on the field.
The athletic senior, who has started every game since his freshman season, has a diverse skill set that allows him to make plays all over the field.
“He's a great football player,” Morgan said. “He's that guy that we look to to make those game-changing type plays, those big hits, those fumbles, those interceptions. We’ll blitz him a lot, so there’s a lot of pressure on the quarterback. He's a playmaker for us and he's just a guy that in our defense we move around and give him a little bit of freedom to go make plays.
At 6-foot-2, 195 pounds, Martin is a “tweener” piece on defense. He is a bit light to play linebacker or edge-rusher at a Power Five school, but at that height, he would also be large for a defensive back.
With offers fromthe likes of Clemson, LSU and Georgia, it seems that college coaches are not worried about Martin’s ability to find a role in their defense.
“He's a guy that can play that strong-side linebacker and you wouldn't have to put a nickel on the field," Morgan said. "He's athletic enough to be able to cover slot receivers man-to-man, so he could play every down. It depends on what college he chooses and what front, but either a strong-side linebacker or a boundary safety would be the two places I'd see him at.”
Martin said he is being recruited to play defense, but his offensive tape demonstrates the true extent of his on-field abilities. Last season, he averaged more than 17 yards per catch, finishing the season as Marietta’s receiving leader with 896 yards and eight touchdowns.
“He’s so long and athletic, he can cover a lot of ground in a very short amount of time. He's got great speed,” Morgan said. “People forget about what a great athlete he is. There's not too many guys that can be the leading receiver and still play linebacker. That's a very rare combination, so it shows what a great athlete we have playing at linebacker close to the line of scrimmage. He's a guy that we expect to be able to dominate in the run game and in the pass game.”
Defensively, Martin recorded 43 tackles and three sacks. He can cover sideline to sideline as a standup linebacker, but he has also demonstrated the potential as an edge-rusher.
“A lot of times, (college defenses) bring their linebackers up and bring them off the edge. That's just something that is a natural fit,” Morgan said. “Certainly, it doesn't hurt to have that in your repertoire when you get to college. He is as tall as a lot of stand-up linebackers, or as tall as some defensive ends, so he's certainly a guy that can do some things off the edge when he rushes. That’s something we obviously want to prepare him for, not only for the future, but it's going to make us better, too.”
Martin said he is working to improve as a pass-rusher this offseason by developing his speed-based moves.
“I usually just use my speed off the edge and use my hands, but, this year, I’m working on my spin move and my hand coordination,” he said.
Martin will have a chance to compete for a national championship at the next level given his diverse skill set and the offers that it has garnered, but he has his eyes set on a different ring in his last high school season.
“Hopefully, (we go) game by game winning every game, winning region, then we can get to the playoffs and go to state again,” he said.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.