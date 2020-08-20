For Marietta linebacker Daniel Martin, the national recognition that has come his way was unexpected.
The 6-foot-3, 190-pound junior was recently named a MaxPreps Preseason Junior All-American. Martin was also ranked as the 86th-best junior in the country by 247Sports.
“I didn't expect all of this recognition to be honest,” said Martin, a member of the 2020 Marietta Daily Journal Dynamite Dozen. “It shows me that my hard work pays off.”
Martin was a key part of Marietta's Class AAAAAAA state championship team from a year ago. He tallied 74 tackles and 12 tackles for loss as a sophomore, as part of a nationally ranked team with a number of elite college prospects.
The early success has garnered Martin attention from coaches across the country. He has already received a dozen Power 5 scholarship offers from the likes of Auburn, Clemson, Florida State, Georgia, Georgia Tech and defending national champion LSU.
Martin has also been visited by some of the biggest names coaching has to offer.
“Getting to talk to (Ed) Orgeron and (Kirby) Smart and other big-name coaches has been an amazing experience,” Martin said.
Being only a junior, Martin is not focused on his college commitment just yet. He wants to be a great player in 2020, but personal goals are not at the top of his list. He looks at the new season with his eyes on making his team better and not playing for himself.
Martin will be one of the most experienced players returning to the Marietta lineup, and he will be counted on to help lead not just a young defense, but a young team overall.
“My only goal is to lead this team to a state championship,” Martin said.
An unselfish attitude is something that cannot be coached. Martin credits his leadership and attitude to his favorite player, former Georgia standout wide receiver Mecole Hardman.
Although they do not play the same position, Martin looks up to the wide receiver and recent Super Bowl champion with the Kansas City Chiefs. Hardman also has a humble confidence that Martin wants to add to his own game.
“Mecole Hardman is someone that I really look up to,” Martin said. “I like the way that he carries himself on and off the field.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.