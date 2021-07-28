Marietta junior cornerback Jace Arnold epitomizes the growth the Blue Devils’ squad experienced last season.
In his first season as a starter, Arnold grew into a lockdown cornerback for a young Marietta team that went 3-8 coming off the 2019 Class AAAAAAA state championship.
This season, Arnold and his now-veteran teammates have a long road ahead in improving a defense that gave up 36 points per game in 2020.
“When we go man, we’re going to put him on your best guy,” Marietta coach Richard Morgan said. “He’s a guy that we’re expecting to be able to take a (receiver) out of the game for us when we need to. We’ll play more man this year than we have in the past just because our (defensive backs) now are a year older, a little bit more experienced.”
Arnold will line up as part of a 3-3-5 defense this season, replacing a linebacker from the 3-4 defense Morgan ran previously, with an additional defensive back.
Morgan, however, said Arnold’s role has not changed much in the new defense, as he will still line up as Marietta’s strong-side corner.
“He’s got great speed, and he’s really worked hard on his man-to-man coverage and being able to really take receivers out of games right now,” Morgan said. “I think he’s a guy that can lock down a team’s best receiver, cover half of the field for us. His speed allows him to take chances on the ball, make a lot of pass deflections and pass breakups, and hopefully a lot of interceptions for us.”
Unable to record an interception last season, Arnold said he has been working on his ball skills in order to have a chance of having five or more this year. Still, he may not have much of a shot at reaching his interception quota, as quarterbacks like McEachern’s Bryce Archie were reluctant to test him last year.
“(Against) McEachern, I didn’t have any targets at all, so I had to make something happen myself. I actually had a kick return in that game,” Arnold said. “Any way I can involve myself in the game even more than just covering, then I’ll try to do that.”
In addition to his coverage abilities, Arnold also takes pride in his tackling skills. He made 19 tackles last season, including 16 solo takedowns.
“Not a bunch of corners can tackle, especially a running back coming out of the backfield,” Arnold said. “Any way I can tackle anybody that’s coming in my area or chase anybody down, I do it no matter what. You’ve got to be able to tackle as a corner, especially if you want to go to a big school.”
As a four-star recruit with offers to Georgia, Tennessee, Florida, Mississippi and Mississippi State, Arnold looks to be destined to line up across from some of college football’s top receivers. He said college coaches want him to line up at corner, but some of them have told him to learn how to play safety and nickel in order to fully understand his defensive responsibilities.
Arnold, though, is focused on locking down high school receivers for another two seasons, and he will have the opportunity to sharpen his skills further against the elite receiving talent in Region 3AAAAAAA. That elite talent now includes four-star North Cobb wideout De’Nylon Morrissette, a transfer from Brookwood who Arnold said was the best receiver he has ever covered.
