Arik Gilbert grew up reading the Marietta Daily Journal's annual football preview magazine.
It may seem crazy now, but, at one point, he never imagined being selected as a member of the MDJ Dynamite Dozen.
“I remember reading the magazine before even thinking that I would be in it and seeing all the players in it,” Gilbert said, “so it’s real special (to be in it).”
Now, Gilbert is a two-time member of the Dynamite Dozen and, by all accounts, one of the best football prospects in all of Georgia.
Gilbert, a 6-foot-5, 245-pound senior tight end at Marietta, is ranked by the 247Sports Composite Rankings as the No. 11 overall prospect in the nation and No. 2 in Georgia. Rivals has him as the No. 14 prospect.
Still a year away from his first college football season, Gilbert has the upside of a first-round NFL draft talent, according to the 247Sports scouting report.
Last season, Gilbert caught 88 passes with 14 touchdowns. Five of his touchdowns came in a game against North Paulding, where he set team records for touchdowns, as well as yards in a game with 290 -- a Cobb County record and the fifth-best in state history according to the Georgia High School Football Historians Association. Gilberts also led Cobb County with 1,210 receiving yards on the season.
Gilbert has not made his college decision yet. He has more than 30 offers -- including Alabama, Georgia, Clemson, Ohio State and Oklahoma, among others. He said he plans to announce where he is going at some point during the season.
“It’s been real special,” Gilbert said. “It’s just been a real experience. That’s what I’d say. Seeing all the different colleges, talking to all the different coaches from across the country. I just never thought it would be like this.”
Marietta coach Richard Morgan said Gilbert will be able to relax and focus on high school football when he puts his college decision behind him.
Gilbert, meanwhile, has lofty expectations for his final season at Marietta. He believes the Blue Devils are primed for state championship run.
“Yeah, most definitely,” Gilbert said. “We got our two DBs back that we were missing. We got some new additions, so we should be ready to go.”
Gilbert first joined Marietta before his sophomore year after transferring from Woodward Academy. His mother got a job in the area, and he already knew some of the Blue Devils' players from his middle school days.
In the past two years, Gilbert has made more than enough spectacular catches to impress his coach.
“I’ve seen him do so many uncanny things that a lot of people just don’t do,” Morgan said. “He just has a freak athletic ability, and he’s a really good kid with a good mom and good work ethic. The sky's the limit for him and his future.”
In their time together, Gilbert and quarterback Harrison Bailey have been a duo that not too many opponents are dying to see. The chemistry between the teammates allows Morgan to expand his playbook.
“We’ve been able to do more things in our passing game because of that connection they have,” Morgan said. “It’s developed over the years, and it’s gotten to the point now where they’re on the same page. They have an idea where the ball is going to be or where the route is going to be.”
Gilbert said his favorite football moment so far came last season when Marietta beat McEachern for the first time in 10 years. He helped secure that one-point victory with a 27-yard touchdown reception in the third quarter.
It’s been a whirlwind couple of years for Gilbert with football, classes and recruiting, but does it ever become too much too handle?
“I try not to think of it as exhausting because some people would dream to be in this situation,” he said.
