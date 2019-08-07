Marietta quarterback Harrison Bailey has spent three seasons watching the state championship game from home.
To play in one would be a storybook ending to what has been a record-setting career for the highly recruited Bailey, and he plans to make the Blue Devil program's dream come true.
“(This) season is ring or bust for our team,” said Bailey, a member of the 2019 Marietta Daily Journal Dynamite Dozen. “We have been together for three years and we have had some success, but what comes with success is a lot of failure."
The Tennessee commit led Cobb County last season with 2,809 yards passing and 29 touchdowns, to only six interceptions. He missed the final 2½ games of the season because of an upper-body injury
For three seasons, Bailey has manned Marietta's offensive attack, and he already owns every Marietta passing record for a single game, season and career.
Bailey still has his senior year to go, but none of that matters to him if the Blue Devils cannot reach the ultimate peak.
He said the team's camaraderie will give Marietta the best chance to win a state title.
“It’s just a whole lot of team-bonding,” Bailey said, “whether it’s weight room or off-the-field activities. We (did) 7-on-7s every day (this summer) trying to get the offense right. The defense is coming together as well, so it’s just a lot of stuff we are doing as a team to get us where we want to go.”
Off the field, Bailey and his teammates are continuing to mesh. On the field is where the coaching staff will have to acclimate newcomers to their culture.
Most notably, the Marietta will welcome wide receiver Ricky White, a Michigan State commit who transferred from Wheeler. White, who was fourth in the county in receiving last season with 1,006 yards, will join five-star tight end Arik Gilbert and three-star receiver Taji Johnson to form a formidable offensive strike.
Bailey said the offense caters to the team's playmakers.
“Our offense is set up to sling the rock, and we throw it about 40 times a game,” he said. “We just throw the ball a lot while stretching the field for those big-time receivers.”
Once the season is over, the 6-foot-4, 220-pound Bailey plans to graduate in December so he can enroll early at Tennessee to be on hand for spring practice.
Bailey will find a familiar face in Knoxville with former Marietta wide receiver Ramel Keyton preparing for his freshman season with the Volunteers. Former Hillgrove safety Jaylen McCollough is also there.
Already having that connection with Tennessee, Bailey said it pushes the family mentality even more.
“I feel like it’s a family atmosphere there,” he said. “I feel like I can be myself when I go there and be very conscious. I can recruit the other players that are willing to come in and do the work and try to win a national championship with me.”
