David Mbadinga wants to be a little bit of everything.
The Kell sophomore does not model his game after one person. Instead, he takes the best from everyone while trying to mold himself into a complete running back.
Longhorns coach Brett Sloan described Mbadinga as a bowling ball, yet one with fiery speed and elusiveness.
“I try to look at Alvin Kamara and Christian McCaffrey for the receiving,” said Mbadinga, a member of the 2020 Marietta Daily Journal Dynamite Dozen. “Derrick Henry to just run somebody over, and Saquon (Barkley) for the elusiveness.”
Mbadinga spent his offseason honing his craft and said he was able to do more this year because he already has a year playing at Kell under his belt. The 5-foot-8, 180-pound back believes adding new wrinkles to his game keeps him unpredictable.
“I do not ever want to have the same thing for too long, or the other team might catch up on it,” Mbadinga said. “I work on all aspects of my game -- running through somebody, being elusive, being a receiving back.”
Sloan said he loves his running back’s combination of strength and lateral movement skill, adding that Mbadinga is proving to be the ideal back for when Kell runs its zone schemes.
As a freshman, Mbadinga stepped in and played like a much older player, finishing the season with 1,318 yards and 11 rushing touchdowns. He also caught 14 passes for 276 yards and two more scores.
Mbadinga's goals for Year 2 include earning first-team all-county honors, as well as an all-state selection. College programs have also begun to take notice, with Mbadinga having already received offers from Kansas State, Michigan State and Georgia Tech.
“I did not really expect to get the major offers as of right now so early, with me being so young,” Mbadinga said. “It gives me a target in some sort of way, but I am prepared to deal with that kind of stuff. You just have to learn to step up to the challenge.”
Mbadinga is certainly still learning, but some of his most positive traits are his commanding presence and work ethic. His coaches and teammates took notice.
“Most of the time, a freshman comes in, and there is some jealousy and things like that, but it did not happen that way with David,” Sloan said. “He earns everybody’s respect by his work ethic, and that is what was huge for him.”
Mbadinga's work comes without ego, and he said he is ready to prove he belongs and maximize his effort. As a sophomore, his impact and voice will do nothing but grow.
“I want to show my presence,” Mbadinga said. “Not going easy just because it was practice. Still going hard. I treat it just like a game, and preparation is key. I work hard at practice and show that I really think I can do this.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.