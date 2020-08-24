Jamal Hill always looked up to his brothers when they stepped between the sidelines at Kell High School.
Football has long been a family affair in the Hill household from his older brothers playing to his parents supporting and volunteering for the program.
Now, it is his turn to outshine his brothers.
“I always wanted to be like my brothers and now that I am there, I want to push harder and go farther than them,” Hill said.
Hill has 16 Division I offers from Kennesaw State, Coastal Carolina, UMass, Georgia Southern and others but Kell coach Brett Sloan believes the best offers are still yet to come.
He got off to a relatively slow start in the recruiting circle but has started to make up for lost time. Hill said he received 14 offers in a span of two weeks. Sloan said his build is what colleges began to take notice of.
“Jamal is a bit different than a lot of your prototypical receivers in that he is kind of built like a running back,” Sloan said. “I don’t think people realized how big and strong he was. They caught a bunch of his film last year and he started blowing up.”
The 6-foot, 190-pound Hill plays the game much like his favorite pro receiver Julio Jones of the Atlanta Falcons. He is a big, physical presence and creates matchup problems for the opposition because of his combination of speed and strength.
Size allows Hill to outmuscle opposing linebackers and safeties and his speed allows him to play out of the slot. After the catch, he poses a new set of problems for the defense as a ball carrier.
“Once he gets the ball in his hands, he runs like a running back, he will punish you,” Sloan said. “You will see his film and he will break tackle after tackle and he is really dynamic with the football.”
Hill said he prides himself on being consistently difficult to tackle. Once he catches a pass, his focus becomes racking up chunks of yardage and scores. Last season he caught 50 passes for 814 yards and 13 touchdowns and was the fourth leading receiver in Cobb County.
“I want 1,000 plus yards and 20 touchdowns this year,” he said.
Leadership is something Hill has begun focusing his efforts toward. He looked up to players older than him and knew that when it was his time to shine, he would willingly lead the Longhorns.
Going into his senior year, Hill is ready to be a commanding voice for the Kell offense. From older athletes to his older brothers, he knows the importance of a strong leader.
“It would have to be leadership,” he said. “Leading the right way.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.