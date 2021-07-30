Hillgrove’s Emory Floyd has been shutting down receivers his entire high school career. Everywhere around him is a no-fly zone, with fear in opposing quarterbacks' eyes.
The 6-foot-1, 172-pound safety is ready for the next chapter in his career. This summer, the four-star athlete announced he would be continuing his football career in a Gamecocks jersey at South Carolina.
The senior’s next chapter comes with a change as he is switching from safety to cornerback, the position he will likely play in college.
Floyd said he decided to make the switch after getting positive feedback from both the Hillgrove and South Carolina coaching staffs.
“With me committing to my school, they see me playing corner better at the next level,” Floyd said. “I am excited to start playing man-to-man, and being in the receivers' faces and playing different zones at the corner.”
Floyd has a blend of length and speed that gives him a high-potential ceiling at the corner position. With a 40-yard dash time of 4.3 seconds, and wingspan of 76 inches, there is not much more you could want in a player.
First-year Hillgrove coach Justin DeShon said he is excited to see his defense benefit from the position change.
“Emory is a natural corner,” DeShon said, “He was a safety as a necessity for Hillgrove last year. He’s got such a long reach and wingspan, it’ll translate to the Power Five level. When he presses people, he won’t allow someone to create much separation. That’s why he stands out, it's a more natural fit for him for his skillset. He has bought in 100%.”
While Floyd is going through a new learning process, he said he appreciates the confidence that his current and future coaches have in him to thrive in this new position.
“It means a lot to me that they see the game in me,” Floyd said. “They know I can succeed in whatever I put my mind to. I know I could do really well down there.”
Corner is not the only new position Floyd will be playing this year. DeShon said Floyd will be getting opportunities on both sides of the ball.
“With his speed, we would be foolish not to try to get him the football,” DeShon said. “Our offensive coordinator did a good job of putting some packages together, and we had to be creative. People know, when he steps on the field, that he is a star. He is going to get a lot of runs over there because he can be a playmaker every time he touches the ball.”
Floyd made it a priority to get stronger in the weight room this offseason, along with getting the nutrients he needs to perform his best.
“I’m just getting strong in the weight room, focusing on gaining more weight,” Floyd said. “You have to get bigger to go to college. I have been doing that, along with trying to add and drink more vitamin C.”
Floyd has also been training with college and professional athletes this offseason in preparation for not only the upcoming season, but the next level of competition. He has done on-field workouts with Georgia’s Ameer Speed, Florida’s Trey Dean III and former Georgia defensive back Eric Stokes, a first-round pick by the Green Bay Packers this spring.
“I am training with different people that’s in the league, and guys who know what it takes to play at the next level," Floyd said. "I want to be around guys that have done what I want to do."
DeShon said Floyd’s effort to learn from the best speaks volumes about his determination to succeed.
“He sought the best outside of school, and I give him a lot of credit for that,” DeShon said. “It gives him an extra set of eyes and some competition away from Hillgrove. It is good for guys to have the ability to be challenged in different ways. It is improving his skill set. He is going to be playing alongside players just like that, so it is great for him to get a taste of it now.”
Despite his future ahead of him, Floyd’s personal goal this year is rooted in the present. He is determined to lead Hillgrove back to the playoffs.
“I really want to get my team to the playoffs,” Floyd said. “Coach has me playing both ways so, whatever I can do to help my team -- touchdowns and interceptions -- I am going to do. We want to get back to the playoffs.”
