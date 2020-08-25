Marcus Bleazard is a throwback inside linebacker who plays with a level of physicality rarely seen in high school football.
The Harrison senior plays with a nasty streak, and he has the size and strength to back it up.
At 6 feet, 225 pounds, Bleazard benches 325 pounds, power-cleans 320 pounds and squats 465 pounds. He is a sight that opposing running backs do not want to see in their rushing lanes.
“He was a forceful player for us all year,” Harrison coach Matt Dickmann said. “The type of player you know is going to make the tackle. Physical.”
Bleazard was named the Class AAAAAA state championship MVP because of his dominant defensive performance in the title game, which included 15 tackles, one sack and one pass breakup.
In the regular season, Bleazard had nine sacks and led Harrison with 159 total tackles.
His physicality also makes him a good fit for another throwback type of player -- fullback. Bleazard had seven touchdowns and 84 yards on just 16 carries last season as a short-yardage back.
“You can’t bring him down. That’s why he’s in the short-yardage package with us and will play, more fullback for us this year, because you just can’t tackle him at the high school level,” Dickmann said.
Bleazard, however, has plenty of brains to pair with that brawn. Middle linebackers are often called the quarterback of the defense, and Bleazard fits that description well.
Harrison has seen some talented quarterbacks come through its locker room in recent years, including Justin Fields and Gavin Hall. Dickmann said Bleazard is on par with them mentally.
“When you have players like that, it makes it a lot easier on you as a coach, because, obviously, they’re going to be able to retain things and understand things quicker,” Dickmann said. “It definitely helps you when they study the game plan, that they know what’s going on when they get out on the field, and they can get other people in the right place, too.”
Bleazard has many of the responsibilities of a quarterback.
“I’m in charge of most of the checks and the calls in our defense, and that is a really important part of getting everybody lined up," Bleazard said. "I think that I do a good job of articulating that and making sure that everybody knows what’s going on."
Bleazard's intelligence on the field and in the classroom led to him attracting 15 offers from Division I schools, including Princeton and Yale, but he ultimately decided on the U.S. Naval Academy last week.
“They’re looking for inside linebackers that can play and be that physical," Dickmann said. "I think that’s one of the things that college coaches like about him -- just the way he plays and comes downhill."
Bleazard already knows what he wants when he gets to Annapolis.
“I’d say the values are a big part, as well as the playing potential,” he said. “A coaching staff that’s going to allow you to play at the highest level you can play at.”
More immediately, Bleazard has some goals for this season. He said repeating as state champion is the expectation, and he also wants to start off the season with a win -- perhaps a little more than in most years.
Harrison’s first game is against neighboring Allatoona, which the Hoyas beat in the regular season and in the state championship game last season.
“If I was in their shoes and a team beat us twice, I would be pretty ticked off," Bleazard said. "It just means a lot to the community,. Whoever wins that game has a lot of bragging rights.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.