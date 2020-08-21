For McEachern linebacker Ese Dubre, effort is the key to performing at the highest level.
Dubre is the captain of the Indians’ defense, and the 6-foot-2, 220-pound inside linebacker is up for the task. He sees the upcoming season as an opportunity for him -- and McEachern -- to prove the doubters wrong.
“I see this season as a huge opportunity for us,” said Dubre, a member of the 2020 Marietta Daily Journal Dynamite Dozen. “Everyone is counting us out because of who we lost, but I think this season could end up being a great story of success.”
Dubre preaches effort to his defense when leading the way. He said he knows that talent is important, but he likes his team's chances if everyone gives 100 percent.
“The main thing I try to focus on when I play is giving maximum effort. When I am talking to my defense, I emphasize giving your all on every play and getting everyone to swarm the ball,” Dubre said.
Dubre has set big goals for himself for the upcoming season as he tries to lead McEachern to the Class AAAAAAA state championship. Being the best player he can be is atop the list of what he hopes to achieve.
Watching Marietta’s Arik Gilbert reach big goals last season helps to keep Dubre driven. He motivates himself to be the best player on the field each and every game.
“My goal this season is to be the best player in Cobb County,” Dubre said. “When Arik won the award last year, I was at the ceremony, and seeing what he accomplished has really motivated me.”
With a team-leading 88 tackles in 2019, Dubre has a lot to do to improve on that number. He is up for the challenge, however, and looks to different role models to push him over the top.
One player Dubre looks up to is Jadeveon Clowney, a hard-working edge-rusher entering his seventh NFL season. The former South Carolina standout is a three-time Pro Bowler and has a style Dubre wants to shape his game after.
“The game against Michigan is when I fell in love with (Clowney's) game and the way that he plays,” Dubre said, referring to the 2013 Outback Bowl, in which Clowney laid a tackle so hard, it dislodged a Michigan player's helmet.
Dubre is working to be a threat at the college level like Clowney. Ranked as a three-star prospect, he has received 19 Division I offers, including those from Colorado, Kansas State, Kentucky, Louisville, Pittsburgh and Georgia Southern.
Even more importantly, Dubre has learned a lot from the different coaches he has talked to along the recruiting trail.
“I am very intrigued by the different things you can learn from these college coaches,” Dubre said. “The whole experience has been really positive for my game.”
