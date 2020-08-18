Bennett Christian has his eyes set on improving every part of his game in 2020.
The 6-foot-6, 235-pound Allatoona tight end has already pulled in 13 Division I offers — including those from Power 5 schools Ohio State, Penn State, Michigan State, Nebraska, Georgia Tech and Tennessee — and the recruiting process has only begun. The early recognition has caught him off guard but he is thankful for all of it.
“Being recruited by these huge programs is such a blessing from God,” said Christian, a junior who Rivals currently rates as a three-star recruit. “It is something I never expected, and it’s unreal that it is happening so early in my career.”
The early attention for Christian has motivated him to keep improving each and every day. Work ethic is important to him, and he always wants to be the hardest-working guy on the field.
“My personal goal is to be better at everything to do with football. I want to be a better runner, pass-catcher and blocker,” said Christian, a member of the 2020 Marietta Daily Journal Dynamite Dozen. “I think that, if I work on all of those things, it will really pay off in the future.”
Christian showed flashes of greatness in his sophomore season at Allatoona, totaling 226 yards and two touchdowns on just 12 catches. He also added one of the biggest plays of the season — a catch on fourth-and-10 in the Class AAAAAA state semifinal game at Richmond Hill, which led to the game-tying touchdown late in the fourth quarter.
Christian said he takes pride in the plays he makes that do not show up in the stat book. He loves to block and hit people as much as he can.
“I like to play nasty and physical. I will always hit you, and I pride myself in playing a strong, physical game,” Christian said.
Playing strong is something Christian learned from his favorite football player, Tampa Bay Buccaneers big tight end Rob Gronkowski. He loves the way that Gronkowski, a multiple Super Bowl winner with the New England Patriots, always lets the defense know he is there.
Even if the ball is not thrown his way, Gronkowski often lays down a big block or hit, and Christian likes to do the same.
“Rob Gronkowski is a guy I look up to on the field,” Christian said. “I wear No. 87 because of him, and I just love the way he plays. I watch his highlights all the time.”
