After piling up 36 tackles, three tackles for loss and six pass breakups during his junior year at Marietta, Jace Arnold has one more statistic he looks to add to during his final season with the Blue Devils.
“More interceptions and being more of a ball-hawk,” Arnold, a Wisconsin commit, said. “I feel like, once I do that, then everything else will fall into place.”
With the 5-foot-10, 168-pound defensive back being awarded first-team all-county and all-Region 3AAAAAAA honors his junior year, Arnold said his coaches and teammates are excited to see him take the reins of the Marietta secondary.
“They’re very excited,” Arnold said. “I’ve had to step into a more leader role, and I’ve accepted it, and I’m running with it because they expect a lot out of me. This will be my third year starting, so they’re looking for me to be one of the guys in the secondary to not only do my job and lock down whoever they need me to, but be a vocal leader for the guys in the secondary -- know what’s going on back there.”
While looking forward to next season, Arnold wants to set the bar for the next group of defensive backs who will come into Marietta when he heads to Wisconsin and the Big Ten Conference.
“I want to help the guys that are younger than me,” Arnold said. “God forbid, but if I get hurt or after I leave, everything can be straight and the standard will still be the standard for Marietta. We’re at a high standard in Cobb County, so I just want to make sure we stay up there and stay where we need to be.”
Despite winning the Class AAAAAAA state championship with the Blue Devils in 2019, Arnold is looking to lead Marietta to a region title for the first time in his high school career after the Blue Devils finished second in Region 3AAAAAAA last season behind North Cobb.
With a new-look region that has added McEachern and lost North Cobb and Walton, Arnold believes it is time for Marietta to win its region for the first time since 2005.
“It hasn’t really hit me yet that this is my last season,” Arnold said. “I’ve been with Marietta for so long, and to win a state championship here and to try to get another one and win a region championship is just something that I feel like needs to be done. The community and the city have been so good to me, I want to give that back to them.”
Arnold announced his commitment to Wisconsin on June 22, opting for the Badgers over offers including Georgia, Alabama, North Carolina, Florida and Louisville.
Despite Wisconsin’s schedule regularly featuring the likes of Ohio State, Iowa and Michigan State, and set to add UCLA and Southern Cal in 2024, Arnold believes he is more than ready for the challenge after playing against strong competition in Cobb.
“Playing in Cobb County and being able to go against good competition every game really helped me and set me apart from a lot of other people,” Arnold said. “I know, when I go up to the Big Ten, it’s going to be a smooth transition for me just because I’ve seen a lot of great competition. I’ve moved at a fast pace already.”
Despite locking down his college commitment ahead of his senior year, Arnold still feels like he has a lot left to prove before heading north.
“With my commitment being out of the way, I still definitely do feel like I have a lot to prove,” Arnold said. “I feel like I’ve got to open some eyes up when it comes to this season.”
