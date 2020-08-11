McEachern quarterback Bryce Archie has a large role to play this year.
Through his playmaking ability and leadership, the junior believes he and his team can prove the doubters wrong in 2020.
Archie will be replacing four-star quarterback Carlos Del Rio-Wilson, who transferred to Grayson and left the door open for Archie to prove himself. Archie is confident in his game, but he also wants to improve in different areas.
“I want to improve every part of my game this year, but I also want to be a leader on and off the field,” said Archie, a member of the 2020 Marietta Daily Journal Dynamite Dozen. “I want to lead by example, and also with my voice.”
Leadership is something that Archie knows will be crucial on the young roster McEachern will field this fall.
Last year, he completed 40 of 60 passes for 543 yards, seven touchdowns and no interceptions in limited duty behind Del Rio-Wilson. Protecting the ball and limiting turnovers are important to Archie, and he credits his playmaking ability as a key.
“My playmaking ability is something I am proud of,” said Archie, who has been rated a three-star prospect by Rivals with offers from Florida Atlantic, Florida International and Pittsburgh. “I can make things happen, even when plays go bad.”
It is something Archie sees in his favorite football players as well. Super Bowl champion Patrick Mahomes of the Kansas City Chiefs is an athlete Archie looks up to and shapes his game after.
“Mahomes and Cam Newton have been two players that I really look up to and want to shape my game after,” Archie said. “My play style is very similar to how Mahomes plays, and I like to be unpredictable like he is.”
Archie and the teammates in McEachern’s junior class have played together since middle school, and their chemistry has grown because of it. He said his receivers are extremely confident in his ability, and it showed in 2019.
Proving the doubters wrong has become a theme for the 6-2, 175 pound pro-style quarterback. With so much talent leaving Region 3AAAAAAA champion McEachern over the offseason — defensive lineman Jamil Burroughs, wide receiver Javon Baker and running back Jordon Simmons to graduation, and others to transfers — many might think McEachern will take a step back in 2020, but Archie is determined not to let that happen.
“This junior class has been playing together for so long, so this is a big year for us,” Archie said. “We want to prove all the doubters wrong.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.