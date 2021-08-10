McEachern quarterback Bryce Archie plays football and baseball at a high level.
Instead of choosing which one to play at the next level, he chose to play both at Coastal Carolina.
Archie said that balancing baseball and football was tough at first, but now it feels second nature.
“I’ve been doing it for so long, it has kind of just become normal to me,” Archie said. “It really hasn’t been difficult because I love both sports.”
The balancing act is something that Archie sees in two quarterbacks he looks up to — Patrick Mahomes, who played both sports at Texas Tech, and Cobb County native Justin Fields, who also balanced the two sports at Harrison High School.
The 6-foot-2, 190-pound Archie is rated as a three-star prospect by 247Sports and is the 51st-best quarterback in the class of 2022. Outside of Coastal Carolina, he also received offers from Connecticut, Pittsburgh and Central Florida for football.
However, Archie’s recruiting did not stop there.
On the diamond, Archie proved his worth in multiple ways, playing 22 games and batting an impressive .417 in 85 at-bats last season. He also made 10 appearances from the mound and boasted a 2.70 ERA over the 33 2/3 innings pitched.
The success on the diamond and under the lights made Archie’s decision to go to Coastal Carolina easy. The Chanticleers also have a pedigree of success in both sports, with the baseball team winning the College World Series in 2016 and the football team going 11-1 last season.
“Coastal recruited me for both sports, which I really appreciated,” Archie said. “It is the best fit for me, and I can’t wait to get started.”
However, before moving to Conway, South Carolina, Archie said he is looking to improve his numbers to help the team this season.
With the pandemic taking away offseason practice time in 2020, it became apparent that McEachern’s offense was inexperienced. The result was a 4-7 finish, with opponents finding success rushing Archie.
However, McEachern coach Franklin Stephens said he sees Archie as a hidden gem with a new and improved offensive line.
“Last year, I thought he was one of the best-kept secrets in the state,” Stephens said. “We couldn’t protect him as well as we’d like to have protected him last year. We want to give him an opportunity, you know, to really throw the football this year.”
Despite the struggles in the blocking game, Archie still put up 1,929 yards and 19 touchdowns through the air. His individual improvement is important, but the young quarterback has only one thing in sight for this fall.
“I only have one goal in mind,” Archie said. “Winning a state championship.”
