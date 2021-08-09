At Allatoona, tight end Bennett Christian has had a chance to compete for a state championship.
In college, he said he wants to have the opportunity to play for national championships.
Christian said when he committed to Ohio State it felt right because of its winning culture and coaching staff, however, the decision was not as easy as some might think.
“It was definitely a hard decision,” Christian said. “It really came down to having an opportunity to win a national championship. Being developed by coach (Kevin) Wilson is hard to pass up.”
Outside of the Buckeyes, Christian had offers from the likes of Penn State, Michigan State, Georgia Tech and his dad’s alma mater, Tennessee.
Bill Christian, Bennett’s father, played for the Volunteers for three seasons between 1977-79 under coach Johnny Majors. His son believes that growing up under his dad’s experience has helped him to be where he is today.
“It was really big because you know like having your dad do that kind of gives you a vision and I see what my dad’s accomplished and even my uncle, he and his brother both played major college football. So that kind of puts, not pressure, but puts like a good vision in my mind of what my dad has accomplished and what I want to accomplish,” Christian said.
Christian said that his dad was fully supportive in the recruiting process despite the ties to Tennessee.
As a junior, Christian broke out in the Buccaneers’ offense. At 6-foot-6, 235 pounds, the tight end was a large target for quarterback Elan Hall, catching 18 passes for 216 yards and two touchdowns. Christian finished the season as the Bucs second leading receiver, but his real value comes in the run game.
“Allatoona runs the Power-I so I kind of have to be a good blocker,” Christian said. “It really is a big part of my game, the contact and physicality.”
Christian said that his ability to block should give him a better chance to get on the field early at Ohio State. Coach Gary Varner said having Christian back for his senior year will be huge for the offense and for running back Jayden Ponder.
Christian will start his Ohio State career in January as he plans to enroll early with the Buckeyes.
“I can’t wait to get up to Columbus (Ohio) and get started,” Christian said.
