MABLETON -- Quarterback Ayden Duncanson rushed for 155 yards and accounted for three touchdowns as Whitefield Academy dominated Wesleyan for a 42-7 win Friday.
With the victory, the Wolfpack start the season 4-0 for the second consecutive year and take momentum heading into the bye week.
“It’s a big deal,” Whitefield coach Coleman Joiner said. “We’ve tried to -- especially this senior class -- tried to point towards a big culture change. We love to see the fruit of the work of our guys -- classes that have come before, this senior class now, and it’s starting to show.”
On Whitefield’s opening possession, Duncanson set the tone with his running ability. Runs of 30 and 15 yards allowed him to cap off the nine-play, 70-yard drive with a 2-yard run, giving the Wolfpack a 7-0 first-quarter lead.
In the second quarter, two big plays by Duncanson allowed Whitefield to put the game away for good.
Early in the quarter, he threw up a prayer to Conlon Walker in double coverage that seemed destined to be intercepted. Walker somehow high-pointed the ball, grabbed it inside the 10-yard line and took it to the end zone to give the Wolfpack a 14-0 lead.
After Whitefield snuffed out a Wesleyan scoring drive in the red zone by blocking a field goal, Duncanson ended any hopes of an comeback by the Wolves (1-3) with an electrifying 69-yard touchdown run with 29 seconds left to give Whitefield an insurmountable 21-0 lead going into halftime.
“He’s a great kid, great football player,” Joiner said of Duncanson.
The Wolfpack kept the momentum going into the third quarter with two quick touchdowns. Merce Relaford followed a 29-yard run with a 1-yard touchdown run on the very next play, and Jonathan Cassady’s 28-yard interception return increased the lead to 35-0 almost 5 minutes into the quarter.
Wesleyan was finally able get on the scoreboard late in the third quarter with a 32-yard pass from Ben Brown to Jamie Tremble to cut the lead to 35-7.
Bo Thompson’s 10-yard run midway through the fourth quarter gave Whitefield a 42-7 lead.
The Wolfpack's offense came into Friday scoring 35 points in each of their first three games, and they matched that total with five offensive touchdowns against a stingy Wolves defense that gave up 18.6 points a game going into the week.
“That’s a really good football team that’s extremely consistent -- I think one of the most well-coached football teams in the entire state of Georgia," Joiner said. "We knew we had our work cut out for us, but our guys did a great job coming in, and we challenged them to start fast as possible.
“We’re not where we want to be, but I’m telling our guys we are moving forward and gaining ground. We’re getting close to being the team we want to be."
