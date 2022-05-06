With the 2022 NFL draft is a week in the rear-view mirror, draft analysts have begun to start working on 2023.
For next year's draft, ESPN's Todd McShay and The Athletic's Dane Brugler -- considered among the best when it comes to rating potential landing spots for top prospects -- are thinking highly of former Hillgrove High School standout Myles Murphy and former Marietta star BJ Ojulari.
Both analysts have the Cobb County duo being selected in the first round next spring, with McShay rating Murphy as the better of the two right now.
Because of injuries to other players on the defensive line, the 6-foot-5, 275-pound defensive end stepped at Clemson in and started much of his freshman season in 2020, earning freshman All-American status. Last year, he earned second-team All-Atlantic Coast Conference honors after posting 43 tackles, 14 tackles for loss and seven sacks.
McShay has Murphy heading to the Miami Dolphins with the 16th pick in 2023.
"The Dolphins tied for fifth in sacks last season and just re-signed Emmanuel Ogbah, but Murphy would be another playmaker off the edge who can get home on opposing QBs," McShay wrote in his mock draft on ESPN.com. "He has 11.5 sacks over two seasons at Clemson and looks like a future impact player at the next level.
Brugler has Murphy heading to the Kansas City Chiefs with the 30th pick.
"Whether he is lined up outside or inside the offensive tackle, Murphy plays with the initial quickness and nose for the football to be disruptive in the backfield," Brugler wrote in his early predictions on The Athletic's website. "Clemson should have one of the best defensive lines in college football next season."
Brugler has Ojulari as the higher-rated prospect.
The 6-3, 245-pound defensive end saw significant playing time as a freshman at LSU. As a sophomore last season, he made a big jump with 55 tackles, 11½ tackles for loss and seven sacks.
Brugler has Ojulari being selected 15th by the New England Patriots.
"The younger brother of (former Georgia and current New York Giants edge rusher) Azeez Ojulari (and the better prospect, according to some), BJ Ojulari is a tough athlete to block off the edge," Brugler wrote. "He led the Tigers in sacks last season and could be one of the best players in the SEC in 2022 if he takes the next step in his development."
McShay has Ojulari selected at No. 23 by the Houston Texans.
"We already got Houston a quarterback (in Ohio State's C.J. Stroud with the overall No. 1 pick), so how about a high-end edge rusher for new coach Lovie Smith's defense?" McShay wwrote. "I love Ojulari's burst and bend off the edge."
Another possible who could join Murphy and Ojulari is Georgia tight end Arik Gilbert -- Ojulari's former teammate at both Marietta and LSU.
The 2020 Gatorade National Boys Athlete of the Year got off to a good start in his freshman year at LSU, where he caught 35 passes for 368 yards and two touchdowns while making the Southeastern Conference's All-Freshman Team.
Personal struggles led Gilbert to transfer closer to home, and now after a year away from the game, the 6-5, 248-pound former five-star recruit appears to have things back on track. Gilbert showed flashes of his immense potential in the G-Day game, catching three passes for 49 yards and two touchdowns.
Gilbert's final catch helped set up a game-winning field goal for the Black team in Georgia's annual spring scrimmage.
If Gilbert is able to have a big 2022 season, he would quickly rise up many draft boards, and could be in the first-round mix, assuming he declares for the draft, which Murphy and Ojulari would also have to do.
