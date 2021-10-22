MABLETON -- Before Friday night's game, Pebblebrook kicker John Diaz asked coach Leroy Hood if he would let him kick a 50-yard field goal.
Hood said he probably would not let Diaz try the long attempt, but he would let him try the game-winner.
Hood and Diaz both got their wish Friday night as Diaz connected for a 32-yard field goal as time expired to lift Pebblebrook to a 31-28 homecoming victory over Newnan in Region 2AAAAAAA action at Falcon Stadium.
"I feel star-struck, like I'm dreaming right now," Diaz said. "I've been on this team since I was a freshman, and I never thought I'd have the opportunity to do this. I came in hoping for a moment like this, so I was locked in. And to have the chance to win the game like that is unbelievable."
Diaz's kick ended a bizarre final few minutes of action that included three unsportsmanlike-conduct penalties, two pass-interference calls and a shoving match between the teams on the Pebblebrook sideline.
Newnan's Camarion Gates recovered a fumble at the Falcons' 45-yard line, which led to a 14-yard completion for Jakob Perry from James Paige that tied the contest at 21-all with 7:33 left in the third.
Pebblebrook (8-0-1, 3-0) regained the lead two possessions later behind Dwight Phillips Jr.'s 14-yard run and led 28-21 entering the fourth period.
The Falcons' defense kept Newnan (2-5, 0-2) off the board in its first two fourth quarter drives. The Cougars, who managed to get possession one final time with 2:04 left in the game, extended their last drive behind two pass-interference penalties and an unsportsmanlike-conduct call, giving the them first-and-goal at the 6.
Justyn Reid capitalized on the field position, catching a touchdown pass from Paige with 15 seconds remaining, and Ethan Devers' point after knotted the contest at 28-all.
Pebblebrook recovered Newnan's onside kick attempt at its own 37, and Phillips rushed for 18 yards before being pushed and hit late out of bounds with 3 seconds on the clock.
A scrum ensued on the sideline as flags flew from the officials. Following an on-field conference, officials awarded Pebblebrook the ball at the Newnan 15, setting up Diaz's game-winner.
"I have the utmost confidence in Diaz," Hood said. "He's accurate. He's consistent in practice, and when the pressure's on him, he delivers. I always hoped that if he'd get that moment, he'd produce and he did tonight.
"The game of football can have all types of outcomes, and tonight was one of them. Our offense struggled and our defense gave up some plays and had some penalties. We put some pressure on (Newnan), but didn't take advantage. We have a lot of things to clean up in the next two weeks."
Phillips rushed 10 times for 76 yards with a touchdown and added a 52-yard touchdown reception. Qamar Grant was 11-for-20 for 164 yards, two touchdowns and an interception.
Paige finished 11-for-26 for 182 yards with two touchdowns and rushed 17 times for 81 yards and a score.
Grant connected with Damion Thompson on a 15-yard touchdown pass with 20 seconds left on the clock to put Pebblebrook in front 21-14 at halftime.
The Falcons converted twice on third down to extend the drive, including a 12-yard completion to Briyar Powers and 17-yard scamper for Phillips.
Pebblebrook's go-ahead score answered a touchdown from Newnan. The Cougars gained possession following Aundrae Carter's interception at the Falcons' 35 and tied the contest at 14-all behind a 3-yard run from John Austin Cochran.
The Falcons took the early lead on their second play from scrimmage off a 52-yard touchdown pass from Grant to Phillips.
Newnan responded behind an 11-play, 80-yard drive, capped by Paige's 5-yard run, but the tie was short-lived after Travone Finney returned the ensuing kickoff 76 yards for a 14-7 Falcons advantage.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.