ATLANTA -- It has been a long time coming, but Marietta can once again call itself a champion.
Led by Harrison Bailey's 22-for-31, 271-yard performance, Marietta captured its first state championship since 1967, taking down undefeated Lowndes for a 17-9 win Saturday night in the Class AAAAAAA state championship at Georgia State Stadium.
Marietta (13-2), which became the first Cobb County school to win a football championship in the state's highest classification since that '67 team, also became the only school in the county to win two football state titles.
"This is just awesome," said Marietta tight end Arik Gilbert, who had 11 catches for 146 yards. "The whole community is down here behind us. I've been with these guys since my sophomore year, but I've known them my whole life from camps and stuff. We've been working on this for a long time, and we've come a long way. To finally get this and say that we're state champions is just incredible."
Coincidentally, Marietta's first state championship was also won on a college field against an undefeated opponent, when then-coach French Johnson guided the '67 Blue Devils to a 14-7 victory over Columbus at Georgia Tech's Grant Field.
"We won the Georgia Class AAAAAAA championship, and that's tough to do," said Marietta coach Richard Morgan, who adds to the two state championships he won as the coach at Virginia's Oscar Smith High School. "I'm just so proud of these guys. It's going to be tough to say goodbye to these seniors. They'll be in my heart forever, and I know they'll have great careers in college.
"Lowndes is one of the class teams in the state, and to beat them says a lot about our guys. Our plan was to run sets that they hadn't seen, and that worked out well for us in the first half."
Marietta rose to the occasion in the first half, jumping out to a 17-0 halftime lead. The Blue Devils scored on three of their first four possessions, including a 14-play, 79-yard touchdown drive to begin the game.
"It was important for us to get up on them early," Gilbert said. "This is the championship game. You want to set the tone for the game and let them know you're here. Lowndes has a great team, and they probably haven't been down in a lot of their games. We had to show them what we can do."
Marietta converted on four third-down tries and Kimani Vidal, who had 15 carries for 67 yards and two touchdowns, capped the drive with a 2-yard touchdown run for the 7-0 advantage.
The Blue Devils' defense held Lowndes, which came in averaging more than 42 points per game, to only 103 first-half offensive yards. The biggest play for the unit was a fourth-and-2 stop as Ra'Shun Bass burst into the line of scrimmage to halt a Lowndes drive at the Marietta 31.
Marietta turned the turnover on downs into a four-play, 69-yard scoring strike, which included a 44-yard completion from Bailey to Gilbert and a 21-yard toss from Bailey to Ricky White, who finished with five receptions for 72 yards. Vidal completed the possession with his second 2-yard scoring run that put the Blue Devils in front 14-0.
Following a Lowndes punt, Marietta drove 90 yards in roughly 3½ minutes to add a 27-yard field goal from Cooper Kipp and the 17-0 halftime margin.
The score was nearly 21-0 at halftime, but Bailey was unable to connect with Gilbert on a potential 9-yard touchdown reception with about 30 seconds left on the clock.
"We knew (Lowndes) had a good run game, and we had to stop (Jacurri Brown and Justin Lee)," Marietta defensive lineman B.J. Ojulari said. "He didn't get those big runs that he normally gets, and that really helped us.
"Our offense has been our strength all season, and everybody doubted our defense, but the coaches believed in us, the community believed in us and we believed in ourselves, and we showed what we can do (Saturday)."
Lowndes (14-1) shut out Marietta in the second half and sacked Bailey four times.
The Vikings finally got on the board late in the third quarter as back-to-back pass-interference and encroachment penalties extended a drive that ended with a 27-yard Jose Palacious field goal.
Soon after, Ramecia Burgman blocked a punt that was recovered by T.J. Quinn at the Marietta 14, setting up Jacurri Brown for a 16-yard touchdown pass to Ferringhetti Brown. However, Marietta's Cohl Husbands blocked the extra point, leaving the Blue Devils with a 17-9 lead with 11:09 remaining in the game.
Lowndes had one last chance to tie the game in the waning minutes of the fourth quarter, but Peter Warrick Jr. intercepted Jacurri Brown, and Vidal recorded two first downs over the final 4:42 to help run down the clock as Marietta celebrated its victory.
"It was a tail of two halves," Morgan said. "Our defense really picked us up when they had to, especially in the second half when Lowndes got that punt block and some momentum. We're state champs, and everybody played as a team."
