For Campbell, it is still a process.
Although the Spartans fell 44-21 at East Coweta on Friday in a region 2AAAAAAA game, coach Howie DeCristofaro said it was his team’s top performance of the season.
“We played the best game all year, far and away, against the best team that we’ve played,” DeCristofaro said. “Our team forced them to punt five times. We moved the ball well at times.”
Campbell (0-9, 0-4), still looking for its first win, will close the season at Westlake.
The Spartans were only behind by nine points, 23-14, going into the fourth quarter before East Coweta (4-5, 3-1) stretched the lead on a 45-yard pass. The Indians then went on to score two touchdowns late on turnovers.
Darius Burke rushed for nearly 100 yards on an nine carries and scored two of Campbell’s three touchdowns, the first coming on a 70-yard run. Nate Lyons scored the Spartans' other touchdown on a jet sweep.
Defensively, Campbell held East Coweta to 140 rushing yards, and the Spartans made a stand when the Indians got inside the 10-yard line. They also had three sacks.
After making it through the first six games without a sack, Campbell now has 11 on the season.
“They are now understanding why we do what we do and how we line up,” DeCristofaro said. “It’s taking some time to understand how it all works.”
