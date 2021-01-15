Harrison linebacker Marcus Bleazard had a breakout season in 2019.
In 15 games, he finished with a county-leading 159 tackles and added nine sacks.
Despite what some considered questionable size at 5-foot-11, 225 pounds, college offers started to come in.
Before the 2020 season, Bleazard made his selection. He committed to Navy over Army, Air Force, and a group of Mid-American Conference teams in Akron, Toledo, Eastern Michigan and Kent State, among others.
Bleazard then went out an proved he will represent the Midshipmen well. In only 10 games, he finished with 133 tackles, 14 sacks, 22 tackles for loss and 15 quarterback hurries. He helped pick Harrison off the mat after a 0-4 start, led it to the playoffs and finished the year as the Region 3AAAAAAA Defensive Player of the Year.
Now, Bleazard can add 2020 Marietta Daily Journal/Cobb County Football Defensive Player of the Year to his list.
"When they made Marcus Bleazard, they broke the mold," said Matt Dickmann, who stepped down as Harrison's coach following the season. "You want to see someone work hard? Watch him in the weight room. Marcus is always working to get better. He's perfect for the (Naval) Academy."
Leading up to this season, Bleazard had to figure out how to get that hard work in.
With COVID-19 protocols, there were no weight room sessions during the spring, yet he found was to get his lifting in. Bleazard and a teammate found a place to lift weights, but they had to set up the weight room outside, meaning the weather was not always ideal.
He also said he worked on getting faster. It helped him when it came to disguising defenses pre-snap, but getting to the point of attack on time.
"I really tried to work on my speed," Bleazard said. "I wanted to make sure I was able to cover the field side-to-side
It is not just Bleazard's work ethic that Navy will benefit from. He not only leads by example, but he is not afraid to led his teammates know if they need to do something to make the team better.
"If Marcus wants something, he's going to let you know," Dickmann said. "He just loves to play the game."
After starting 0-3, Harrison's program was hit hard with the coronavirus. The team did not play a game for five weeks, but after a loss its first game back, things began to fall into place.
The Hoyas won four of their last five games, and Bleazard helped lead the team to a 35-0 win over Hillgrove -- the first shutout of the Hawks in their program history -- to secure a playoff spot.
In the opening round against Newnan, much like different points in the season, things looked lost. The Cougars were taking a knee to run out the clock, but even then, Bleazard and the Hoyas remained focused.
"The culture at Harrison is just different," he said. "We never give up."
On third down inside the 5-yard line, with less than a minute to play, Harrison forced a fumble. Two plays later, Bleazard -- also a short-yardage fullback -- scored the game-winning touchdown.
"It's definitely the craziest game I have ever been a part of," he said.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.