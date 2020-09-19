ALPHARETTA – Joshua Josephs’ two second-half interceptions highlighted a strong defensive effort as North Cobb defeated Alpharetta 21-13 on Friday.
The Warriors’ victory spoiled the Raiders season opener and kept new Alpharetta coach Jason Kervin from earning his first victory as a head coach.
The game was also marred by penalties which kept both teams from getting into any consistent offensive rhythm.
“We’ve got to get better,” said North Cobb coach Shane Queen, who watched his team improve to 3-0 for the fourth straight season. “I didn’t like our focus tonight and our kids got to be mature enough to handle some adverse situations. They did there at the end, and I was happy with that victory, but we kind of got a bitter taste in our mouth, because we are better than what we showed tonight.”
Leading 7-6 at the end of the third quarter, North Cobb took advantage of Josephs’ first interception when Malachi Singleton scored on a 3-yard run to go up 14-6.
After another Raiders' turnover, Singleton would score his second rushing touchdown of the quarter on an 8-yard run to push the lead to 21-6.
Alpharetta would add a late touchdown, but could get no closer than eight points.
Nasir Howell added the third of the Warriors three interceptions in the game.
“We didn’t play our best, but we let the other team make the mistakes,” Queen said. “I thought we were flat in the first half, we weren’t catching, we weren’t being as physical as we were last week.”
The game remained scoreless until the final two minutes of the first half. Cam Cunningham put the Warriors on the scoreboard first with a 4-yard run with 1:53 to play.
The 7-0 lead did not last long as Alpharetta took the ensuing kickoff and marched the length of the field to score in the final seconds. However, North Cobb was able to maintain a 7-6 lead when the Raiders missed the extra point.
The Warriors have a bye week next Friday and will return to action Oct. 2 when they host Etowah.
