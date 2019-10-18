POWDER SPRINGS — Hillgrove’s homecoming was not going as planned.
The Hawks led just 9-6 late in the second quarter and Kennesaw Mountain had just driven inside the 5-yard line. However Hillgrove recovered a fumbled pitch on the next play, went into the locker room with the lead, and outscored the Mustangs 28-0 in the third quarter for a decisive 37-14 win.
For Kennesaw Mountain, staying with a talented team like Hillgrove for a half was cause for some satisfaction. The Mustangs (0-7, 0-2) are in the midst of a deep rebuild after losing 38 seniors from last year’s team.
“I’m extremely proud of the way our kids played,” Mustangs coach Caleb Carmean said. “I’ve never doubted their effort the entire year and tonight was evident we’re starting to mature a little bit and grow up.”
After getting shutout twice this season and scoring just 25 points in six games, the Mustangs scored 14 points against one of the most talented defenses in the state. Freshman quarterback Cayman Prangley threw for a score in the first quarter and ran for another in the second half for Kennesaw Mountain’s first touchdowns since the second week of the season.
“I learned we are still able to get into the end zone,” Carmean said with a laugh. “That was a big thing, being able to get back into the end zone. It’s been a while since we’ve scored a touchdown. So that was good. Hopefully, it helped us break through that wall. And I learned that our kids have heart and we can compete with anybody if we play well in all three phases.”
Prangley was 12 of 28 for 174 yards on the night.
“Cayman has done nothing but improve every single week,” said Carmean. “I’m extremely proud of him. I think his best football is obviously still ahead of him, but he’s doing a great job every week of coming in with the right mindset.”
The problem for the Mustangs was turnovers. Three third-quarter interceptions led to three Hawks touchdowns. Hillgrove (6-1, 1-1) entered the fourth quarter up 37-6 with the game firmly in hand.
“The most important thing is the ball,” said Carmean. “We’ve got to be able to protect the ball and we’ve got to be able to take the ball away. Tonight, we lost the turnover battle so we’ve got work to do.”
Hillgrove scored four times in 6 minutes of the third quarter to put the game away. Senior running back James Maddux scored on an 11-yard run with 6:06 left in the period. After an interception returned 20 yards for a score by senior linebacker Jabreel Salam on the ensuing Mustangs’ possession, the Hawks scored again, this time after an interception by junior Jawon Gardner. Senior running back Issaiah McCray ran 26 yards up the middle to put the Hawks up 30-6 with 2:43 left in the quarter.
Junior Andrew Worthy completed the trifecta of interceptions by Hillgrove defenders in the third quarter, which set up Maddux for another touchdown run, this one 14 yards.
Prangley provided the only points of the final period on a 4-yard run with 30 seconds remaining in the game.
Maddux led all rushers with 78 yards. he also caught a touchdown pass of 25 yards in the first quarter. Quarterback Matthew McCravey finished 11 of 20 for 148 yards. McCray added 54 yards on the ground while Trevarus Walker led Hillgrove with three catches for 50 yards.
Knazier Clarke caught three balls for 72 yards and a score while Jailen Taylor caught four for 36 for the Mustangs.
Hillgrove coach Phil Ironside declined to comment.
