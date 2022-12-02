MARIETTA -- For the Marietta flag football team, it follows a simple premise. If the other team doesn't score, it can't win.
That was the case again Thursday night when the Blue Devils defeated North Gwinnett 13-0 in the quarterfinals of the Class 7A state playoffs.
With the win, Marietta moves on to play Blessed Trinity in a rematch of last year's state semifinals, a game the Blue Devils won 26-0.
"Offense wins games, but defense wins championships," Marietta coach Nick Houstoulakis said. "It's the first thing we do. We pull flags every day. It's great to see the kids take pride in it."
For the Blue Devils (14-2), it was their eighth shutout of the season and third straight to open the playoffs. The defense was so dominant it allowed only two first downs over the first 39 minutes of the 40 minute game, and only two plays of more than five yards during that stretch.
While the Marietta defense was doing its job, so was North Gwinnett's through the first half. The Bulldogs only allowed two first downs in the first half and kept the game scoreless through the first half. Houstoulakis said the first-half struggles for the offense have been a consistent outcome this season, and one that has had him scratching his head way. But he also said it only takes one play for the offense to snap out of its rut, and that play came on the first play of its first drive of the second half.
Claire Hennessey connected with McKaela Walker with a 19-yard pass down the middle of the field for a first down. It put the ball at midfield, and it seemed like from that moment on, the team relaxed.
"We're an on rhythm team," Houstoulakis said. "But if we have a bad pitch where we lose yards suddenly we are out of rhythm and we make things difficult for ourselves. After that play, they said 'Ok, it's there.'"
Hennessey completed two more passes to Walker on the drive -- a 12 yarder for a first down and a 24-yarder to put the Blue Devils in the red zone. Walker capped the nine-play, 60-yard march with a 5-yard touchdown run. Then Hennessey connected with Walker one more time for the extra point and Marietta led 7-0 with 10:42 left to play in the game.
With 3:53 left to play, North Gwinnett (10-6) had one last chance to try to work its way downfield to try and tie the game, instead it went backwards. A run on first down lost three yards, a botched pitch on a reverse lost seven yards and two incomplete passes gave the ball back to Marietta at the Bulldogs' 5-yard line.
It took only one play for Hennessey to find Gabi O'Neill with a short touchdown pass to put the game away.
Monday's semifinal matchup will be played at the Atlanta Falcons training facility in Flowery Branch. It is the first time the final four will be played there, and its is something Housoulakis said he and his team are looking forward to.
"I'm excited about it" He said. "It will be inside, so weather won't be a factor, and how cool is it for these kids?"
It also puts Marietta one win away from getting back to the state championship game. Last year, the Blue Devils fell to Hillgrove in the title game, and Houstoulakis said the team feels like it has unfinished business to handle.
"Absolutely," he said. "It's been our mission all year. We've had a chip on our shoulder and we're trying to take care of every opportunity."
Heading into the quarterfinals, the county had half of the remaining teams with one in each game. Heading into the semifinals, an all-Cobb state championship game is still a possibility.
Allatoona (14-2) will make its second trip to the state semifinals in three years after it defeated Roswell 13-6. The Buccaneers will take on Milton, which upset previously undefeated McEachern 26-20. It is the third straight season in which the Indians lost in the state quarterfinals.
Blessed Trinity advanced to the semifinals with a 6-0 win over Pope in the other quarterfinal.
The winners of Monday's matchups will face off for the championship on Thursday at Georgia State's Center Parc Stadium.
