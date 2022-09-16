POWDER SPRINGS -- The defensive line proved to be one of Hillgrove's strengths as it shut down Campbell in a 29-7 win Friday at Cobb EMC/Hillgrove Stadium.
“I don’t think this is a statement (win). I think we’re just trying to grow,” Hillgrove coach Justin DeShon said. “We’re just trying to do things better. We’re young.”
Hillgrove quarterback Toryn Wilkins went 10-for-21 in the win, throwing for 125 yards and a touchdown. Jonathan Owusu caught seven of Wilkins’ completed passes, piling up 79 yards and a touchdown.
Campbell junior quarterback Luke Marble went five-for-13, throwing for 76 yards and an interception. On the second play of the game, Marble ran for an 80-yard touchdown to give the Spartans an early 7-0 lead.
After Marble’s touchdown run, Hillgrove (2-3) held Campbell (1-4) scoreless for the remaining 47 minutes and 23 seconds of play.
“After that (80-yard play), our defensive line took over,” DeShon said. “We thought they would. Credit to Campbell, they came out playing extremely hard.”
Hillgrove held Campbell’s offense to just one first down and 7 total yards in the second half.
“I thought we played well in the first quarter, and even the first half,” Campbell coach Howie DeCristofaro said. “We’ve got to move the ball on offense in the second half. We didn’t get any first downs. (Our) defense was on the field the whole time.”
Just before the end of the first half, Zach Weider gave Hillgrove a 10-7 lead with a 48-yard field goal.
“The momentum shift was the 48-yard field goal (Weider) kicked,” DeCristofaro said. “I think that changed everything.”
Hillgrove’s 29-point run ended with an intentional-grounding penalty on Marble after a pressure from linebacker Zion Rutledge, who pressured Marble throughout the matchup.
“Zion’s a good ball player,” DeShon said. “He plays with a lot of effort. He’s relentless, and I’m glad he’s on my team.”
Hillgrove’s run game was led by a tandem of Kaden Breazzeale and Caleb Waters. Breazzeale ran for 88 yards and a touchdown on 18 carries, while Waters rushed for 69 yards on 14 carries.
Hillgrove will play its final game of non-region play at Carrollton next Friday, while Campbell will travel to play Wheeler for its final non-region game.
“We’ve got to find ways to get better,” DeShon said. “We’ve got to find a way to limit three-and-outs. We’ve got to find ways to pass-protect a little better. We’ve got to do things better and move forward.”
