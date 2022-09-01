Game: East Coweta (1-1) at Hillgrove (1-1), 7:30 p.m.
All-time series: First meeting
Last meeting: First meeting
Prediction: East Coweta 27, Hillgrove 17
Hillgrove’s offense is in a bit of a rebuilding process, with a young and inexperienced lineup.
Fortunately, the Hawks are able to depend on its more experienced defense to lead the way while the young offense develops.
It was the defense that played the biggest role for Hillgrove (1-1) as it defeated Creekview 10-6 last Friday for its first win of the season after losing to River Ridge 27-14 in its opener the week before.
Now, the Hawks will try to make it two in a row as it hosts East Coweta in a non-region game at Cobb EMC Hillgrove Stadium.
The Hillgrove defense has been boosted by a strong veteran core – led by senior middle linebacker Zion Rutledge, senior defensive lineman Knox Henderson, junior linebacker Braylon Hansbrough and senior defensive back Tyler Green.
“Our older, more veteran guys play defense,” Hillgrove coach Justin DeShon said. “We’ve got great leadership over there. (Defensive coordinator/linebacker coach) Andy Szatkowski has come over and done a great job. Zion Rutledge has been massive in the middle. Knox Henderson has been everything we though he could be on the D-line. Braylon Hansbrough and Tyler Green have done a great job. Those guys are holding the fort for us to be competitive and we snuck out that win over Creekview while our offense grows. That’s the kind of brand of football that we’re playing right now. We’re trying to complement each other the best we can, until we can grow into this thing. We’re getting closer by the week. But right now, our defense and special teams are carrying us.”
Next up for the Hawks is East Coweta, which has been a perennial state playoff team – with 29 postseason appearances in the last 32 years.
Like Hillgrove, the Indians are 1-1 and are coming off a 38-17 win over archrival Newnan last Friday.
“First and foremost, they are extremely well coached and they have the tradition that coach (John) Small has established there,” DeShon said. “They have some dynamic athletes on offense who can really run, so our defense will be put to the test. Defensively, they’ve got some guys up front who are big and strong and they fly around. They just beat Newnan – a huge, huge rivalry game – this last Friday. So we know they’re coming in on a high. They’re 1-1, just like we are, and it’s going to be a great test. Hopefully, we’ll have a nice night and we’ll represent ourselves well here at Hillgrove.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.