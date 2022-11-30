POWDER SPRINGS -- Hat tricks are usually kept for soccer or hockey.
It's not often you find one on the football field, but that is exactly what happened over a 7 minute period in McEachern's 26-0 victory over Alpharetta in the second round of the Class 7A flag football playoffs on Tuesday.
Senior Kye Giddens intercepted three passes on three consecutive Alpharetta drives. She set up two short touchdown drives on the first two, but on the third, she returned it 25 yards for a touchdown with 40.3 seconds left in the first half.
The effort helped the Indians remain undefeated at 18-0, and they will host Milton, which they beat 7-6 in the season opener, in the state quarterfinals on Thursday.
Giddens, who is mainly a wide receiver on offense, made one of her few times on defense count against Alpharetta.
"She plays defense in special situations," coach Jake Burgdorf said. "But she sparks the offense, too. She plays her best in crunch time."
Crunch time came with 7:39 to play in the first half. Amber Kirkpatrick had just thrown her first touchdown pass of the game to give the Indians a 7-0 lead. On the first play of the ensuing Alpharetta drive, Giddens grabbed her first interception to set the offense up with a short field.
Two plays later, Kirkpatrick connected with De'Aysia Williams for a touchdown with 3:48 to play for a 13-0 lead.
On the Raiders next offensive play, Giddens intercepted an overthrow and put the Indians in close again. On third down she took a pitch and drew two defenders to her near the goal line. Just before her flag was pulled she pitched to Autumn Kirkpatrick for the touchdown to go up 19-0.
Giddens struck again two plays for her touchdown, and despite still having to play the second half, put the game out of reach.
The Round 2 game was very different from Round 1 when McEachern needed everything it had to get past Walton, which was making its playoff debut. The Indians won 20-14 and scored the game-winning touchdown within the final minute of regulation. Burgdorf said it was one of the only times the team had struggled this season, and he was proud of the way his team responded.
"I coached football here for six years, and after a game where you don't play well you have a full week to fix things," he said. "Here, you have an hour to figure it out. We haven't faced much adversity this season. I knew how I wanted them to respond, but you just don't know. They came back and did exactly what they had to do."
The win was the 12th shutout of the season, and now the Indians will try to do something they haven't done before. All three years they have advanced to the state quarterfinals, but they have yet to advance to the semifinals.
Of the eight teams remaining in the Class 7A playoffs, McEachern is one of four Cobb County teams still alive.
Marietta (13-2) advanced to quarterfinals by beating Wheeler 26-0 in opener, then defeated Archer 6-0. Allatoona (13-2) downed Westlake and Centennial by identical 26-7 scores, and Pope (16-1) beat Osborne 27-7 in Round 1 and followed by rolling past Grayson 32-12.
The Blue Devils will host North Gwinnett, the Buccaneers will host Roswell and the Greyhounds will travel to Blessed Trinity on Thursday. The winners will advance to the semifinals Dec. 5 at the Atlanta Falcons training facility in Flowery Branch.
