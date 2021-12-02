Walton's defense knows it is playing well when opposing offenses cannot play to their strengths.
Taking away what offenses do best has been a strength for the Raiders during the Class AAAAAAA state playoffs, and it has helped them advance to the final four for the first time in a decade.
Playing its fourth straight postseason road game, third-seeded Walton (9-3) will travel to Region 5AAAAAAA champion Milton (12-1) on Friday. The game is set for an 8 p.m. kickoff, televised by Peachtree TV.
In Walton's 52-35 quarterfinal win at Brookwood last Friday, the Raiders held the Broncos to under 200 passing yards before they threw a late 75-yard touchdown pass, when the game was already out of reach.
Walton kept Brookwood's offense contained for most of the first half, holding the Broncos to 77 yards while building a 35-14 halftime lead.
Linebacker Ashton Woods led the Raiders with 16 tackles, along with a forced fumble that AJ Brown scooped up and ran 36 yards for a touchdown.
“That's a big part of what we're trying to accomplish,” Walton coach Daniel Brunner said. “We're trying to take away the things they do and make them do what they aren't as good at.”
Milton will present a different challenge. While Brunner said the Eagles' offense is well-rounded, they are most efficient at running the football.
Jordan McDonald rushed for 201 yards and two touchdowns in Milton's 36-27 win over Mill Creek last week. The Central Florida commit has 1,382 yards and 22 touchdowns on the season.
“They are a running team that will try to pound you,” Brunner said. “We're going to have to limit the run as much as possible because that's where they've made their money in the playoffs.”
Based on the results recently, Walton's front seven has the ability to slow down the run. The Raiders will continue to rely on Woods, who has 94 tackles, nine tackles for loss and leads the team with three interceptions on the season. Pierce Hundley is second with 68 tackles and six tackles for loss.
Although Walton's front nine is by committee, the Raiders have taken major steps in pressuring the backfield. After totaling just nine sacks in their first nine games, they have 10 in their last four, with Woods and Devraj Rastogi contributing two apiece.
The success of the defense has allowed the Walton offense to score more than 40 points in playoff wins over Colquitt County, Archer and Brookwood.
Sophomore quarterback Jeremy Hecklinski has been stellar in the playoffs, throwing for a combined 539 yards against Archer and Brookwood. Rawson MacNeill was Hecklinski's go-to receiver against Brookwood with five catches for 102 yards and two touchdowns.
Like Walton, Milton's defense is strong up front. The Eagles have 30 sacks on the year, with AJ Crawford leading the way with 12 playing opposite of Lebbeus Overton, a five-star defensive lineman and the No. 3 overall prospect in the class of 2023. Overton, the son of Kennesaw State athletic director Milton Overton, has offers from many of the nation's top programs, including his father's alma mater, Oklahoma.
