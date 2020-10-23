ROME -- Mount Paran Christian was rolling early.
Three touchdowns barely 1 minute into the second quarter saw the Eagles off to a flying start over Darlington. However, the Tigers would get the last roar as they outscored Mount Paran 30-6 the rest of the way for a 30-27 victory on Friday.
"We scored the most points we've scored all year, so execution on offense against a strong defense," Eagles coach Mitch Jordan said. "I'm proud of the kids. They built a big lead and we just couldn't hold on."
Mount Paran (0-6, 0-1) could not have started the game any better. It took just four plays to go 80 yards as Jett Allen scored on a 54-yard touchdown run.
Up 14-0, Allen would capitalize on a Darlington defensive miscue and run 53 yards for another touchdown on the first play of the second quarter.
Quarterback Drew MacKendree's 66-yard touchdown pass to Sam Griffith-Tesch 31 seconds later would put the Eagles up 21-0, and that's when the Tigers began to turn things around.
Darlington quarterback Patrick Shelley got his first of two touchdowns to cut the lead to 21-7.
Allen would answer on the next possession with a 53-yard rush to restore the lead to 27-7.
Darlington's defense then shut down the Eagles running game. It had only three plays gain more than seven yards the rest of the way.
The Tigers came all the way back and took the lead with 3:31 to play in the fourth quarter as Shelley took it in himself from 8 yards out for a 30-27 lead.
"Darlington's got some great weapons in their quarterback and their tailback," Jordan said. "We knew coming in we had to stop them. We knew they were going to make plays. Ultimately, they made some plays when they had to."
During last year's playoffs, Mount Paran defeated Darlington 16-13 in the second round, but that wasn't going to happen Friday.
"(Darlington) made some great adjustments on defense," Jordan said. "They started to slant their front to our motion. We countered that a little bit, but we've got a young team on offense and they're getting better each week. We're just running out of time."
