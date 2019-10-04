MABLETON -- North Cobb recovered two fourth-quarter fumbles and outscored Pebblebrook 14-7 in the second half en route to a 35-7 non-region victory at Falcon Stadium on Friday.
Cam Cunningham had 29 carries for 194 yards and two touchdowns to lead the Warriors (4-1), who scored four of their five touchdowns on the ground. Langdon Parker also found the end zone, as did Malachi Singleton who scored with just over a minute left in the game.
North Cobb held a 21-0 halftime lead when Pebblebrook (2-3) got on the scoreboard. On the first play from scrimmage to start the second half, Sincere Street weaved his way through the Warriors' defense for an 85-yard touchdown off a pass from Nyquay Lett.
Neither squad found the end zone again until Parker scored off a 29-yard reverse roughly a minute into the fourth quarter for a 28-7 North Cobb lead.
The Falcons next two drives ended in heartbreak as the Warriors' Montrell Jenkins recovered a fumble at the North Cobb 11, and Jevon Johnson scooped one up just past midfield to maintain the Warriors' advantage.
Overall, North Cobb's defense had two fumble recoveries, an interception for a touchdown and six sacks.
"We knew we had to come out here and play better than we did last week," North Cobb coach Shane Queen said. "We got punched in the face last week and had a bitter taste in our mouth, so I'm really proud of how the kids came back focused and had a great week of practice.
"We're not a team that takes losing well, so the guys showed a lot of resiliency and responded to adversity and played well (Friday)."
Street finished with four catches for 104 yards and a touchdown before leaving the game with 6:16 left due to an injury. Lett was 5-for-11 for 110 yards with a touchdown and a interception. Craig Adams went 4-for-7 for 63 yards and rushed eight times for 36 yards.
North Cobb dominated the first half on both sides of the ball.
Cunningham collected first half touchdown runs of 31 and nine yards in totaling 149 on the ground prior to halftime.
Johnson's 28-yard interception return seven seconds into the second period added to the Warriors' score, putting North Cobb up 14-0 after Ben Moran's point-after attempt.
The Warriors' defense held Pebblebrook to 26 first-half yards, as Grant Wooten collected three sacks for minus-17 yards and Josh Josephs had one for a 3 yard loss.
North Cobb saw its fourth drive stall deep inside Pebblebrook territory after Christian Sutton recovered William Brewer's forced fumble at the 6-yard line. Pebblebrook couldn't turn the turnover into points, and had to punt from its own end zone.
Cunningham scored from 9 yards out six plays later for the 21-0 margin with 1:17 remaining in the quarter.
Trennon Mitchell had a interception early in the game for Pebblebrook, but the Falcons' couldn't get anything going offensively.
Pebblebrook recorded its first first down with 30 seconds left in the first half, and sustained its longest drive of the half -- 51 yards -- in the final minute of the second period.
