CANTON -- With the clock stopped and 2 seconds remaining in the game, Creekview kicker Miles Babcock made his approach.
“I was just trying to not think about it too much,” the senior said.
It worked. Babcock’s 19-yard field goal sailed through the uprights as time expired, lifting the Grizzlies to a 24-22 victory at the Grizzly Den.
Leading 22-21, Brody Moore's 27-yard punt return set Allatoona (1-4, 0-1 Region 6AAAAAA) up at the Grizzlies’ 25-yard line midway through the fourth quarter.
Ultimately, Allatoona faced fourth-and-6 at Creekview’s 21 yard line. Though Tyler Davalos had converted all three of his field goal attempts in the first half, the Buccaneers attempted to convert the fourth down.
However, Jayden Ponder’s run was stopped short, and Creekview took over at their own 24 yard line.
“They played a great game. I made a stupid call, and it cost us the game,” Allatoona coach Gary Varner said. “I had a feeling that we had the right play-call at the right time. Thought that I saw something, and I guess it didn’t work.”
Creekview (2-3, 1-0) seized the opportunity, embarking on a 13-play drive that included two fourth-down conversions to set up the winning kick. Senior Isaac Hubert carried the ball nine times on the last drive, including a 13-yard run to get the Grizzlies down inside Allatoona’s 5-yard line.
Hubert finished the game with 21 carries for 136 yards and a pair of first half touchdowns.
“Our guys never stopped believing. It was very much players, not plays," Creekview coach Trevor Williams said. "Get it to our guys on that last drive and let them do what they can to win the football game."
The Grizzlies extended a 14-9 halftime lead with an eight-play drive that was finished off by a 22-yard run by quarterback Austin Guest.
Guest finished with 159 yards on 13 carries.
The Creekview defense forced a three-and-out, but Allatoona caught a break when Davalos’ booming punt was fumbled, giving the Buccaneers the ball at Creekview’s 29 yard line.
Nine plays later, Tyler McGuire plunged a yard to score Allatoona’s first touchdown and pull the game to a 21-16 margin late in the third.
Creekview’s offense stalled out and the Buccaneers took possession 15 seconds into the fourth quarter.
Allatoona’s offense fired off a quick four-play scoring drive that included a 37-yard run by Ponder and a 34 yard touchdown run by Ben Duckworth.
Ponder finished 141 yards on 28 carries.
With its first lead of the second half, Allatoona attempted a 2-point conversion with a reverse to Moore, but the Grizzlies snuffed out the play to keep the deficit at one point with 10 minutes remaining.
