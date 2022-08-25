Game: Creekview (0-1) at Hillgrove (0-1), 7:30 p.m.
Last meeting: Creekview 30, Hillgrove 22 (Nov. 2, 2007)
All-time series: Creekview leads 2-0
Prediction: Creekview 20-16
Creekview and Hillgrove, which will face off Friday in Powder Springs, are both hoping to earn their first win of the season after falling by double-digit margins last week.
Creekview (0-1) dropped its opener 27-0 at Cambridge, while Hillgrove (0-1) was bested at River Ridge, 27-14. The Grizzlies are looking for better offensive execution, while the Hawks hope for a cleaner night after being flagged 12 times offensively.
“It starts with execution,” Creekview coach Trevor Williams said. “Specifically on defense, we need to be in the right gaps and get our eyes in the right place. Offensively, we have to get better in every aspect. There is a lot to work on.”
Quarterback Austin Guest completed 61% (14 of 23) of his passes against Cambridge, but Creekview only registered 66 yards through the air. Guest was also the Grizzlies’ leading rusher with 40 yards on seven carries.
Isaac Hubert and Cole Sackman led the team in tackles with 15 and 11, respectively, while Hubert had the lone sack on defense. Williams liked what he saw at times from Creekview but said it has to come with consistency.
“There are absolutely positives to be had in flashes,” Williams said. “We just need to be more consistent and make sure we are going to the right places. There were definitely flashes, and we are still excited about it.”
Williams praised Cambridge’s performance and said he would not be surprised to see the Bears make a deep run in the Class AAAAA state playoffs. The Grizzlies have a rather inexperienced bunch this season, including Guest and his receiving corps.
With the first game now out of the way, those players can settle in.
“We just want to get back to who we are and play with good effort,” Williams said. “We need to play at a high level. For as many guys as we had coming back, we also had a lot whose first time under the lights was Friday night. Those guys will get more comfortable, and we are looking forward to the challenge.”
Hillgrove took a 14-all tie into the fourth quarter with River Ridge and hung around before the two late scores went the Knights’ way. After the game, Hawks coach Justin DeShon said that self-inflicted wounds were a big factor in stalling his team out.
Hillgrove projects to have a better defense this season, led by senior linebacker Zion Rutledge. The Hawks gave up an average of 34.9 points per game last year, but they held River Ridge under that mark.
After trailing 14-0 to the Knights last Friday, Hillgrove’s first score came on a 62-yard pass from Toryn Wilkins to Jeremiah Valdry. Wilkins took over as the starting quarterback after Chase McCravy transferred to Marietta.
Creekview’s strength resides on defense, so explosive plays like that would be a welcomed sight for DeShon and the Hawks.
