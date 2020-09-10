The first meeting between Hillgrove and Kell on the football field is going to have to wait.
A member of the Hillgrove football program tested positive for COVID-19 forcing the Hawks to cancel Friday's game set for Kell's Cobb EMC/Corky Kell Stadium.
Thursday afternoon, Hillgrove principal Angela Stewart released a statement on the school website.
"This afternoon our administration was made aware of a confirmed positive case of COVID-19 in our football program. Sadly, this means that we’ve canceled tomorrow’s football game vs. Kell. While this outcome is undesirable, our highest priority is the health and safety of our students and staff. Thank you for your patience, understanding, and continued support."
This is the second straight week a game has been canceled approximately 24 hours before kickoff. Last week South Cobb announced a player had tested positive for the coronavirus and it had to cancel its game against Booker T. Washington.
Hopefully, Hillgrove's program will be in a similar situation as South Cobb. The Eagles missed only the one game, and they will travel to Pebblebrook tonight as their season opener.
The Hawks are scheduled to have a bye week next Friday. They are expected to return to the field Sept. 25 when they host McEachern.
Kell is scheduled to travel to Pope next Friday.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.