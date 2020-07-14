The 2020 Corky Kell Classic is moving out of Mercedes-Benz Stadium.
The Saturday slate of games in the 29th version of the Classic will be played at Mill Creek High School.
The announcement was made Tuesday, and the reason is the coronavirus pandemic.
Cobb County has three teams play in the showcase, including Kell facing Walton at 9 a.m., which has been dubbed the "Biscuits and Gravy game" because of its early start.
Longhorns coach Brett Sloan and Walton coach Daniel Brunner each said it was disappointing to have to move, but they both agree it is important that the game be played regardless of venue.
"I'm disappointed for our kids," Sloan said. "But I am excited we are just trying to play it. Our kids need to experience something normal."
The other four games on the schedule for that day include Brookwood and Collins Hill at 11:45 a.m., Mill Creek will face Parkview at 3 p.m., Hoover (Ala.) against Lowndes is at 6 p.m. while North Gwinnett and McEachern are slated for the nightcap at 9 p.m.
All three Cobb schools have been anchors of the Classic. Kell has played the last 11 years, Walton has played 14 times and McEachern, as one of the original organizing schools, has played in it every years since its inception in 1992.
Former Brookwood coach and Classic executive director Dave Hunter told the Gwinnett Daily Post that Mercedes-Benz officials had to use guidelines set by the NFL for operating and sanitizing the stadium, which would have made the cost for renting the home of the Atlanta Falcons and Atlanta United too expensive, considering the limited amount of fans who would be allowed in the building.
“They use NFL protocols, and it’s not (the stadium's) fault,” Hunter said. “We could only have 6,000 people in there at one time. They wanted to take them out, clean the seats and let 6,000 new people in after every game. They wanted to do that after every game.”
For Brunner, he said its not ideal for his team to be going to Gwinnett instead of downtown Atlanta, but he said he is sure the Classic organizers will make the event the best it can possibly be.
"I hurt for my boys," he said. "But the decision made by the Classic is best for the kids."
Because of the coronavirus and the potential it has of effecting the season, Brunner said he is concerned about some of his players and the recruiting issues not playing this season could bring. However, as it stands right now, he is excited about the potential exposure his team and players can get if the game kicks off as planned.
"It's still on TV," he said. "Its going to be one of the first football games on TV in a long time. I think it will bring a different element to the game, because a lot of people are going to get to see us play."
Classic organizers decided to play at Mill Creek because of the size of the stadium (10,000) and its extensive parking.
The Classic was expanded to a four-day event this year. For the first time games will be playing in Forsyth County. West Forsyth High School is set to host the first two games -- Cherokee versus Carver and then West Forsyth will play Mays on Aug. 19. Dacula High School will host two games on Aug. 20 -- Denmark-Tucker and Dacula-Archer, and Cedartown-Carrollton and Rome-Rockmart will be played in Rome on Aug. 21.
“We just hope we get to play,” Hunter said.
