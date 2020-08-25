Fans heading to the Corky Kell Classic will have to make sure they remember their masks, which will be required for players and spectators alike.
Event organizers made the announcement late Monday after consulting with state public health officials. Organizers felt it would be the best way to keep the players, coaches, officials and fans safe from the coronavirus.
“We want to do everything we can to make the safest possible environment,” Corky Kell Classic executive director Dave Hunter told Score Atlanta. “We are extremely concerned about the safety and well-being of our players and fans, and we got advice from the medical community that recommended fans, players not participating in the game, cheerleaders and people wear a mask.”
Organizers said fans attending games will be allowed to wear any proper face covering. For those who do not have a mask, a disposable one will be available at the gates.
The Classic, originally scheduled for four sites over four days, including a slate of games at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, was changed to a schedule of nine games, each at different campus sites. McEachern will play at North Gwinnett on Sept. 3 at approximately 8:30 p.m., while Kell will play at Walton on Sept. 4 at 5:30 p.m.
A final game-day plan for social distancing is still being finalized, and concessions will be limited to prepackaged items and bottled drinks.
All the games will now be broadcast on Peachtree TV.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.