Much can change in two weeks of play.
Just ask Georgia quarterback Stetson Bennett.
After completing an average of 63.1% of his passes over Georgia’s first three games this season, his completion rate dropped to an average of 50.9% over the Bulldogs’ last two games against Alabama and Kentucky.
With Bennett under center, the Bulldogs have scored just 14 points in their last six quarters of play. In that same span, Bennett’s thrown four interceptions with only one touchdown, which happened to come on the ground with his legs.
Florida, who the Bulldogs will meet Saturday, is averaging 42 points per game in coach Dan Mullen’s third season. The biggest reason is the breakout play from quarterback Kyle Trask.
Trask is completing 68.3% of his passes for 1,341 yards, 18 touchdowns and only two interceptions. He’s led the Gators to an average of 476.5 yards per game this season.
“Every time you play against Coach Mullen's offense, there are different strengths,” Georgia coach Kirby Smart said during Wednesday’s SEC coaches teleconference. “Whether it's Dak Prescott or an elite back, elite receivers, it's always something different.”
The Gators seek to control the game through the air and beat teams with explosive plays from Trask. His average of 34.8 pass attempts per game and 9.6 yards per attempt say as much.
The Bulldogs are looking for consistent quarterback play. After attempting 40 passes in its 41-24 loss to Alabama, Bennett attempted only 13 against Kentucky. His recent performances have critics asking whether he is Georgia’s best option at quarterback, or should the team turn to D'Wan Mathis, or J.T. Daniels, who is finally healthy after recovering from an ACL injury. One of the biggest ailments for the 5-foot-11 Bennett has been deflected passes at the line of scrimmage, with two resulting in interceptions in as many games.
Trask is arguably the second-best quarterback the Bulldogs will play this season followed by Alabama’s Mac Jones, who torched Georgia’s secondary at full strength for 417 passing yards and four touchdowns. The Gators will likely find ways to put points on the scoreboard, which means the 14, like Georgia scored against Kentucky likely won’t be enough Saturday. Bennett may have to play his best game of the year to give the Bulldogs a chance.
More importantly, the winner will have at least a two-game advantage in the SEC East.
“We (have to) score more points,” Bennett said. “But we’ll be alright.”
