ALPHARETTA -- Charlie Condon threw for three touchdowns and rushed for another as Walker strolled to a convincing 35-7 victory over King’s Ridge Christian at Van Sant Stadium on Friday.
“As a team, we’re working hard all week,” said Condon, a junior who completed 14 of 16 passes for 217 yards. “It’s awesome to come out and have it pay off as a team.”
Each team turned the ball over on their initial possession of the opening quarter. Walker (3-3, 2-2 in Region 6-A) would drive the ball to the Tigers’ 5-yard line before Keon Smart was stripped and freshman Quentin Grimes recovered for King’s Ridge (1-5, 0-4).
However four plays later, Omar Cooper intercepted a long pass attempt, the first of three takeaways for the Wolverines.
“I was really proud of our defense,” Walker coach Matt Casper said. “King’s Ridge did some things we had not seen much of and our kids responded well.”
Walker responded well on fourth down, using a screen pass from Condon to Jake Tasman to converting on fourth-and-four. Five plays later, the duo would connect in the corner of the end zone for a 7-0 lead after one quarter.
“I think we’ve made a good connection throughout high school,” said Tasman, who caught 6 passes for 54 yards.
“The number of routes we’ve worked on together,” Condon said. “It really pays off with good chemistry.”
The second quarter belonged to Smart, who took a short pass from Condon and raced around the edge, then down the sidelines for a 60-yard touchdown.
“Keon can score at any time,” Casper said, “so we want to get him involved in different ways, whether that’s the pass game or the run game.”
Smart gained 140 yards of total offense in the first half, rushing for 66 yards on 17 carries as Walker took a 21-0 lead into the halftime locker room.
“We ran our offense and defense and kept moving forward,” Casper said.
The Wolverines moved forward in the third quarter with Andrew Smith as the feature back, but the results were similar. The senior rushed for 61 yards in the second half, including a 13-yard touchdown. Condon would rush in from 1 yard out to start the fourth quarter and put the game away.
“Offensively, we controlled the football and played good special teams. It was a good team victory,” said Casper. “Victories are hard to get in our region, so you want to enjoy them.
“At the same time, come Monday we need to be ready to go.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.