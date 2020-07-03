It's time to make a decision.
Actually, it's past time to make a decision.
We have reached a point where we have to decide whether to press on with high school sports this fall. While it is likely possible volleyball, softball and cross country could be played safely, it is hard to see the same for football, and the decision has to be made soon.
Things are starting to line up against it.
Gov. Brian Kemp has said that, if people don't start wearing masks, it will be a "tall task" to have college football this season. If he is saying that about college sports, there is more than a good chance high school sports are right there with it.
In addition, Kemp extended the state of emergency in Georgia until Aug. 11. That keeps in place the rule of no group larger than 50 people at any one time, and that is only eight days before the first game of the Corky Kell Classic is supposed to kick off, and 10 days before the first full Friday of high school football.
As on Friday, Cobb County had more than 5,500 reported cases of the coronavirus, and the state more than 90,000. The number of cases are spiking, and the state has recorded its 10 highest days of infection all since June 23.
Meanwhile, the Cobb County school board on Thursday pushed the start of the school year back until Aug. 17.
We have already seen three known cases of COVID-19 cases in the local football programs. Hopefully, that number won't grow when all the coaches, players and support staff come back from this holiday week where people are getting together and celebrating the Fourth of July.
Despite the red flags, the Georgia High School Association continues to loosen its restrictions on the athletes and coaches preparing for a potential fall sports schedule.
Sports are an important part of life. They teach teamwork, responsibility and work ethic, but it's hard to see any of that being more important than the health and well being of the students, teachers, coaches and their families.
In the NFL, those players don't have to go to school. They can all live in somewhat of a protective bubble as they are in the team facilities 12 to 14 hours a day.
In college, it's going to be harder. Student-athletes will have to go to class and they will be among the regular student population in dorms, dining halls, libraries, etc., but there is one distinct advantage there still. Along with the NFL, they aren't necessarily living with their families.
For the high school players, they all have a double-edged sword. Not only will they have to go to class every day -- and it has already been reported that social distancing likely won't be an option -- but after attending school, practicing or playing against other players and hitting and tackling them, they will then go home to their parents.
Do their parents have health issues that would cause them to be more prone to contracting the coronavirus should their child bring it home? How many of the players live with grandparents who are in the 60-plus age range or older who are reported to be the most vulnerable?
It would be hard to imagine how much that would weigh on the mind of a young person if they were to pass on the virus to a parent or grandparent who then succumbed to it.
In addition, it appears young people are becoming more susceptible to getting the virus.
It is something Dr. Charles Lockwood, the senior vice president of University of South Florida Health, is very concerned about.
"The age of cases is what is most remarkable. That has been dropping steadily," Lockwood told CBS News this week. "The problem is that while you may not die and you may not even know you're sick, you may be killing other people."
To that point, such states as Arizona, New Jersey and Tennessee have pushed back the start of their high school football seasons. Others, including Florida, are considering doing the same.
However, there is an intriguing idea being considered by the folks in Mississippi and Michigan, and if football is as important as everyone seems to think it is, let's do this -- flip the high school sports calendar for this year.
This fall, the GHSA could play what is normally the spring schedule -- baseball, soccer, golf, tennis, lacrosse and track. Those sports are the ones that naturally promote the most social distancing. Plus, those athletes would get first crack to play the season they had taken from them in the spring.
That would then move football, the new flag football, softball, volleyball and cross country to the spring. It makes sense because, right now, if football is played in the fall, there likely won't be any fans in the stands.
Many schools depend on the gate receipts from football to help fund the remainder of their athletic budgets. Plus, it would allow the most time possible to see if a vaccine is available or additional protocols can be developed to keep everybody safe.
We all want football in the fall, but it's just hard to see it happening right now. It's time to make a decision -- cancel, delay or move the season entirely. More and more, it looks like the right thing to do, so let's do it.
