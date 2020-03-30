Late last week, Governor Brian Kemp announced that schools would remain closed until at least April 24, and with it, the end to the high school spring sports calendar.
While neither he, nor the Georgia High School Association, officially announced the cancellation of the different state championship meets and tournaments, it looks like its only a matter of time before it happens. The Alabama High School Athletic Association cancelled the remainder of its spring calendar last week. North Carolina and Virginia haven't cancelled theirs yet, but their schedules have been delayed until at least May 18.
That is a magic date here in Cobb County, because that is the first day of high school graduations, and it's unlikely any sports would continue into the month of June. Even less likely to last any farther into the summer, because the first week of July is a dead week, and following that, the new school year technically starts and student would need a new physical in order to compete.
Two weeks ago, I wrote a column that talked about how one of the main concerns our local coaches were having were how to properly send off the seniors who have spent a quarter of their lives wearing their school's uniform. It was the same time that ESPN's Scott Van Pelt started #SeniorNight on his late-night edition of SportsCenter, to celebrate the kids in high school and college who may not receive the honors they deserve.
Over the weekend, I received a couple of emails asking if the MDJ would consider doing something similar. It sounds like a good idea to me, so I'm willing to do it, but I will need the reader's help.
If you are a graduating senior student-athlete who was playing a spring sport, or the parent of one, I would love to hear from you. I would need the following information -- name, school, sport, position, athletic achievements in that sport, contact information on how to get in touch with you and a photo. Email that to sportseditor@mdjonline.com and put #SeniorNight in the subject line.
I would love to tell your stories and congratulate you on a career well done, and I think we could have a lot of fun doing it.
We hope to hear from you, feel free to email me at the same email address if you have any questions.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.