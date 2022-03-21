Deshaun Watson has 22 civil lawsuits pending against him for sexual misconduct, including two cases of sexual assault.
The Cleveland Browns just signed the 26-year-old quarterback from Gainesville High School in the Atlanta metro-area to a five-year, fully guaranteed $230 million contract.
I am sick to my stomach.
For the better part of my 53 years on this planet, I have been a Browns fan. I have sat in the “Dawg Pound” of the old Cleveland Municipal Stadium. I spent way too much money at sports bars while living away from Ohio rooting forthe team through thick and thin. I have cheered for franchise quarterbacks Brian Sipe, Bernie Kosar and Baker Mayfield — along with the likes of Brandon Weeden, Charlie Frye, Brian Hoyer, Colt McCoy, Seneca Wallace, Brady Quinn and many others who would make most readers ask, “Who?”
I was even a fan watching the debacle of the team drafting Johnny Manziel. However, I am having a tough time with the idea of trying to cheer a team with an alleged sexual predator as the face of the franchise.
Yes, in this country people are still innocent until proven guilty. And earlier this month, nine criminal complaints against Watson were dismissed after the district attorney in Harris County, Texas, refused to bring charges against him. But just because the former Houston Texans signal caller wasn’t indicted doesn’t mean he’s innocent.
Watson’s attorney, Rusty Hardin, has called all 22 lawsuits frivolous that claim Watson conducted himself with lewd behavior, exposed himself to women he hired to give him massages and forced them to touch him in a sexual manner. But let’s look at this with some common sense. Can 22 women all be lying? We’ll likely never know. According to the Bolch Judicial Institute of the Duke University Law School, fewer than 2% of civil cases will ever see the inside of a courtroom.
Watson and Hardin will settle the suits out of court and the plaintiffs will more than likely be sworn to secrecy by a non-disclosure agreement, clearing the way for him to resume his playing career.
All that is surrounding Watson makes me wonder if I can truly watch the team I love in the same way. To me, the Browns have sold their souls to win football games.
However, the story is much bigger than that. This isn’t just a Cleveland Browns problem. This is an NFL problem.
According to multiple media reports, there were as many as 13 teams, or almost half the league, which were willing to ignore the pending litigation and trade for the four-time Pro Bowl quarterback.
The finalists were the Browns, Carolina Panthers, New Orleans Saints and our hometown Atlanta Falcons. To become a finalist, the Texans had to agree to a trade package with each of the franchises and then Watson got to pick where he would play.
For awhile Friday, it looked like Watson would be coming home to play for the Falcons, where he was a ball boy when he was 14 years old. That was until the Browns swooped in and gave him an unprecedented contract that not only pays him $80 million more in guaranteed money than any previous contract in league history.
What kind of a message does this send to the NFL’s female fans? And for the women who support the Browns, Panthers, Saints and Falcons, what does that say about your ownership groups who are willing to alienate you to win football games?
It seems like a complete gut punch to women everywhere with the NFL saying, “We care about you, just not as much as money.”
Normally, after landing such a high-profile player who may be able to lead a team to the first Super Bowl in program history, the team almost immediately would introduce him with a celebratory press conference.
Instead of the Browns it was the Cleveland Rape Crisis Center which spoke first over the weekend. It sent out a statement that said, “We understand the story surrounding Deshaun Watson joining the Cleveland Browns is triggering for far too many of our friends and neighbors … To the community we say, we see you. We hear your outrage. We feel it, too.”
Finally, the Browns made statements on Sunday. There was one each from coach Kevin Stefanski, general manager Andrew Berry and owners Dee and Jimmy Haslam. The Haslams’ statement read as such:
“We spent a tremendous amount of time exploring and investigating the opportunity to trade for Deshaun Watson. We are acutely aware and empathetic to the highly personal sentiments expressed about this decision. Our team’s comprehensive evaluation process was of utmost importance due to the sensitive nature of his situation and the complex factors involved. We also understand there are still some legal proceedings that are ongoing and we will respect due process. It was pivotal that we, along with Andrew Berry and Kevin Stefanski, meet with Deshaun to have a straightforward dialogue, discuss our priorities, and hear directly from him on how he wants to approach his career on and off the field. He was humble, sincere, and candid. In our conversations, Deshaun detailed his commitment to leading our team; he understands and embraces the hard work needed to build his name both in the community and on the field. Those in-depth conversations, the extensive evaluation process, his dedication to being a great teammate and devotion to helping others within the NFL, within the community, and through his charitable initiatives provided the foundation for us to pursue Deshaun. We are confident in Deshaun and excited about moving forward with him as our quarterback and supporting his genuine and determined efforts.”
Really? What did the Browns organization investigate? Who did they talk to other than Watson and Hardin? How did they come to this conclusion?
It has been reported that no official from the Browns ever reached out to any of the 22 women or their attorney. If they didn’t, how can they possibly know the whole picture? It also makes you wonder how much homework Falcons owner Arthur Blank, Panthers owner David Tepper and Saints owner Gayle Benson did in their push to get Watson?
All four ownership groups should be made to come clean and be transparent with how they were able to justify making their decisions, and how they would respond to someone like Browns fan Molly Rose of Chagrin Falls, Ohio, who told cleveland.com,
“I don’t know how to root for a team I’ve loved my whole life when every time I see their QB it reminds me of my own experiences being a victim of sexual assault. It may sound dramatic, but my heart is broken.”
There are no broken hearts among the Haslams, Blanks, Teppers, Bensons and the rest of the NFL. Only broken banks and broken morals.
