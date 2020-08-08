Kennesaw State lost its fifth game from its 2020 schedule on Saturday.
The Owls lost its $300,000 money game against an Football Bowl Subdivision opponent in Kent State when the Mid-American Conference announced it was cancelling its slate of fall sports because of the coronavirus. In doing so, the MAC became the first FBS conference to pull the plug.
It won't be the last.
For KSU, it announced it was suspending preseason football camp and its training for other fall sports indefinitely on Friday.
With the MAC's announcement, the Owls are down to only six games left on what was originally an 11-game schedule. Three weeks before what was supposed to be KSU's first game there has been no announcement on any potential opponents to help fill the void. The Big South Conference itself is down to five teams still willing to play, but it is just a matter of time before it follows suit with the other eight Football Championship Subdivision conferences -- the Missouri Valley, Northeast, Southwestern, Mid-Eastern, the Colonial Athletic Conference, the Ivy League, the Patriot League and the Pioneer League -- and cancels the fall season.
After the MAC made its decision, it won't be long before the remainder of the FBS conferences, including the ACC and SEC bring a merciful end to what has become a situation that plays on the emotions of their fans and jerks around the players and coaches trying to prepare for a season that will never arrive.
Think back to March 10. The MAC was the first conference to call off its conference basketball tournaments. Many said it was jumping the gun and making a mistake, yet only a few days later, all the conference tournaments were called off. A few days after that the cancellations included the NCAA tournament.
Does the MAC lead the way on national consciousness? Maybe.
“The bottom line is, we don’t have a vaccine,” Northern Illinois athletic director Sean Frazier told Sports Illustrated. “We can do all the testing. I appreciate all the work that went into planning our great protocols on testing. But as soon as we try to compete, we’re going to have stoppages. And we don’t know the long-term effects of this."
That's a big card in the deck. For those who contract COVID-19, what could be the long-term effects? Hopefully other players won't have to go through what Indiana freshman offensive lineman Brady Feeney has dealt with. He tested positive last month has has had it for nearly three weeks. His mother likely reacted the way other parents will if their normally healthy child contracts a bad case of this virus because of playing football.
“After 14 days of hell battling the horrible virus, his school did additional testing on all those that were positive,” Deborah Rucker wrote in a Facebook post last Sunday. “My son even received extra tests because he was one of the worst cases. Now we are dealing with possible heart issues! He is still experiencing additional symptoms and his blood work is indicating additional problems.
“Bottom line, even if your son’s schools do everything right to protect them, they CAN’T PROTECT THEM!!”
That seemed to be the realization Frazier came to as well.
“It’s real,” said Frazier, who told the Athletic his family has lost loved ones to the pandemic. “No one wants to have football or sports more than me. Football gave me all the opportunities I have today. But I can’t do it at the expense of people’s lives. I can’t do that and I won’t do that. Not on my watch.”
As it turns out, the MAC isn't the only one thinking that way. The Big Ten presidents were scheduled to meet Saturday and the college football season was one of many topics that was to be discussed. It is being reported Big Ten commissioner Kevin Warren already is in favor of playing a spring college football season.
Yahoo Sports reported, "All options are on the table" for the Big Ten. "There's some presidential momentum for canceling the fall football season. It's unknown if there's enough support to make that decision today."
Hate to say it, but if Ohio State, Michigan and the other midwest schools make that announcement, it will break the seal. The Pac-12, which mirrored the Big Ten's initial decision to only play conference games, will likely follow suit, and it will leave the other Group of 5 conferences, the Big 12, ACC and SEC almost no choice other than to follow suit. How do you play for a national championship when many of the top-tier programs aren't involved.
It also begs this question. If college football, one of the nation's most popular sports isn't played because they don't think they can protect the players properly, how can anyone justify putting high school players in that position?
The MAC is the first of many dominoes likely to fall, and they will fall soon.
“There are simply too many unknowns for us to put our student-athletes in situations that are not clearly understood,” MAC commissioner Jon Steinbrecher told the Athletic. “We have traditionally been a leader on student-athlete and well-being issues. This has not been an easy decision for the Mid-American Conference, but it is the right decision.”
