With about five minutes left in the fourth quarter of the 1967 Class AAA state championship game at Georgia Tech’s Grant Field, Columbus was set to punt the ball away.
It was cold and the field was a quagmire. Rain and mud filled the shoes and uniform of every player, and Marietta defensive back and returner Eddie Woody stood back ready to receive the ball.
He caught it at the 39-yard line and picked up a wall of blockers down the left sideline. Sixty-one yards later, Woody crossed the goal line, broke a 7-7 tie, and gave Marietta the score it needed to win its first state championship.
It’s a game that still remains crystal clear in the heads of many members of the team some 52 years later, and tight end Bill Dykes said win or lose, the players from Marietta, Harrison and Allatoona are going to have memories that will last a lifetime.
This weekend Cobb County will have the opportunity to do something it has never done. Crown two state football champions in the same season. It is guaranteed one title when Allatoona (11-2-1) faces region rival Harrison (14-0) in the Class AAAAAA state championship game Friday night at Georgia State Stadium. It would be even better if Marietta (12-2) can find a way to knock off Lowndes (14-0) on Saturday so the county wins a pair. Both games are scheduled for 8 p.m.
For more than five decades, Dykes and his teammates have always been part of the last Marietta team to bring home a state championship. It’s not something that he really enjoys saying anymore. He is ready for this year’s Blue Devils squad to join him.
“I’m so excited for them,” he said. “I would love for them to have the opportunity to win.”
While the outcomes of this weekend’s games are important, Dykes said the farther the current teams get away from this date in time, the more they will appreciate the journey — the hard work, teamwork and dedication it has taken these players to get to this point.
Dykes said they will realize how fortunate they will have been to been on this team at this time of their lives, and the luck involved in getting to a state championship game.
“The older they get they will realize how unique each set of circumstances are,” he said.
To that point, Dykes said he sent a message to Marietta coach Richard Morgan this week. Dykes pointed out he was part of the 1966 Marietta team that was 12-0 heading into the state title game.
“We were No. 1 and world- beaters,” he said.
That squad had outscored its opponents by an average of 32-5, but lost to Valdosta 14-3, with a punt return being the key play of the game.
The following year, it was the Blue Devils that had two losses going against undefeated Columbus, which was equally as dominant.
Coincidentally, Lowndes is undefeated, ranked No. 1, and has to face two-loss Marietta... hmmm.
Was Dykes trying to imply something?
“I’m excited for them,” he said. “They are going to remember this game forever.”
Even 52 years after the game of his life, Dykes said he doesn’t miss many Friday nights. Now 70 years old, he said he loves high school football as much, if not more, now, than he did then. He said this is the best Marietta team he has ever seen and points to the fact there weren’t too many 6-foot-5, 245-pound tight ends that could run a 4.5 40 like Arik Gilbert back in his day.
There also weren’t too many quarterbacks like 4,000-yard passer Harrison Bailey, defensive end B.J. Ojulari and 300-pound offensive linemen like Jake Wray. But Dykes added the talent level isn’t the best part of this Marietta team.
“I don’t know them all, but they are good kids,” he said. “They are ridiculously talented, but when you talk to them, I don’t sense any of them coming across as super stars. That’s what bodes well for them.”
Dykes, along with teammate Ralph Hudgins, an offensive lineman on the ‘67 squad, said the players on these teams have a bond that will never be broken and it will only get stronger as the years go by.
“We had a ceremony a couple years ago for the 50th anniversary of our state championship win,” Hudgins said. “It was pretty big. There was a lot of good storytelling. It was great to see some guys I had not seen in 50 years. That was the best part.”
This weekend has a chance to be the best in Cobb County high school football history, and Dykes said he hopes these players feel the same way he does when they get to be his age.
“I think its great,” he said. “I’m excited for the county. I’m happy for everyone. Go Blue Devils.”
