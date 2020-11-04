We are about to kick off Week 10 of the 12-week high school football season.
In the current 2020 coronavirus climate, I never thought I would be saying that.
It is a testament to the diligence of all the coaches, administrators, players and parents, who have done everything they can to make sure the sport everyone loves is as safe to play as possible.
We knew there were going to be disruptions and hiccups related to COVID-19. So far this season, Cobb County teams have lost 17 games because of issues either in their program or their opponents. Related to that, the Georgia High School Association has done a great job in allowing teams to just cancel games rather than forcing one to forfeit.
Unfortunately, that is about to change, and I am concerned a really good team with a chance to make a long playoff run is going to draw a short straw.
Up until now, athletes have had as close to a perfect situation as possible. The school day was online, and then they would head to school for practice. In some ways, it was a limited "bubble," as the NBA, NHL and Major League Baseball might call it.
That changes this week. Cobb County Schools are going to open the high schools' doors to students Thursday, while Marietta High School will follow suit Monday.
This will make it more likely that football players, basketball players, swimmers and wrestlers could contract the virus and cause the team to have to shut things down.
Volleyball and cross country programs are fortunate. Their state championships happen Friday and Saturday. They will likely avoid any more issues than they may have already had to deal with.
Softball had the perfect outcome. The entire season was completed before students went back to in-person learning. Mount Paran Christian and Lassiter likely benefited from their bubble by winning state championships.
However, the sport did not get through completely unscathed. Teams around the state had games canceled here and there, and at least one team lost out on a chance to compete in the playoffs.
Cambridge's softball team was forced to forfeit its opening-round playoff series to Pope because members of the program had tested positive.
Now, imagine this was happening in 2019.
Marietta and Harrison won state championships on the gridiron, while Allatoona made the title game. I'd hate to think any of those programs would have been affected during a playoff run.
Harrison knows all too well about the coronavirus. It has already lost two games to the protocols. Pope, which will miss its second straight game this week, is going through it now.
This is without the kids back in school.
Now, players who choose to return to in-person learning will intermingle in a closed school building for seven hours a day before going to practice. This is the worst possible time for this to happen for the football teams. Look at what has happened on the college campuses across the country. Florida, Wisconsin, Rutgers, Houston and many others have all had multiple games canceled or had their schedules jumbled because of the virus.
When the playoffs start later this month, games will not just be canceled or shifted to a different day. Games are going to be forfeited. Good seasons are going to come to an abrupt end, and someone's state championship hopes are likely going to be dashed and allow maybe a lesser team to advance in its place.
As good as the season has been during these challenging times, getting to the end of it is about to get harder. It's going to be more important for everyone to remain diligent, follow the necessary procedures, wear the masks at all times, social distance when possible -- and have our football teams get lucky and remain healthy throughout.
The season has come so far, and many of our teams are playing at a level that could carry them deep into December.
Here's hoping they get the chance to do it.
